Alexy Breaks 29-Year-Old Record, Borges Break’s Killion’s 34-Year-Old Record at NJ States

2020 NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL BOYS MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Feburary 29 – March 1, 2020

Glouchester County Institute of Technology

Following their State Team Tournament, New Jersey swimmers competed in the 2020 Meet of Champions, which stands as the individual state championships. Cal commit Jack Alexy, a Delbarton junior, broke a 29-year-old Meet Record in the 50 free, hitting the wall in 20.08. That’s just a hundredth shy of a lifetime best and took down the former record of 20.27 set by Delran’s Jason Rosenbaum in 1991.

Alexy swept the sprint titles, racing to a 44.08 in the 100 free. His lifetime best there is a 42.87 from 2019 Winter Juniors. Alexy also posted anchor splits of 19.70 in the 200 free relay and 45.26 in the 400 free relay.

Piscataway’s Nathan Borges won the 500 free to break an even older Meet Record. His 4:23.92 clipped the 34-year-old former record of 4:24.04 set by Cherry Hill East’s Sean Killion, a U.S. Olympian, in 1986. His best stands at a 4:22.27 from Winter Juniors. Borges, a Yale commit, also won the 200 free in a lifetime best 1:38.24.

Pingry School’s Matt Fallon took down the Meet Record in the 100 breast, 2 tenths shy of a lifetime best in 54.21. That clipped a tenth off his record from last year. Fallon set a lifetime best in prelims of the 200 IM with a 1:47.72. He went on to win the final in 1:50.90.

Bridgewater Raritan sophomore Trent Russano also swept his individual events. He swam a lifetime best 48.88 to win the 100 fly, just 2 tenths shy of the Meet Record. His 49.52 to win the 100 back was also a personal best.

Additional Event Winners