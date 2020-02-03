Katie McClintock Breaks 2 National High School Records in Short Course Meters

Racing at the Cape Atlantic League Championships in south New Jersey, Katie McClintock broke 2 National High School Records in short course meters last Thursday.

First, in the 200 IM, she swam a 2:13.76. That broke the old public school (and unofficial overall) record of 2:15.57 that was set on February 8th, 2019 by Samantha Tadder of First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Tadder would go on to win the USA Swimming Junior National Champion in the 400 IM last summer.

The Independent Schools Record remains a 2:16.88 set by Ellie Waldrep of the Baylor School in November.

McClintock then swam a 1:01.56 to break the public school record of 1:01.82 that was done in 2011 by Madison Hahn of Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia. Waldrep also holds the Independent School Record in this event, and her time of 59.87 is the fastest overall in high school competition.

Short course meters, raced in a 25 meter pool, is an approved course for high school competition in the United States, but is by-far less-competed as compared to short course yards, raced in a 25-yard pool. The Olympic distance pool of 50 meters is not approved for high school competition, generally, in the United States and no official records are kept.

McClintock attends Mainland Regional High School. The Mainland High School boys own 7 of the 12 recognized National High School Records in short course meters, including all 3 relays and 4 individual records held by Destin Lasco. McClintock does her club training with the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks.

Her best time in the 100 yard back is 55.23 and her best time in the 200 yard IM is 2:00.30. A current high school junior, McClintock is committed to swim at the University of Wisconsin beginning in the fall of 2021.