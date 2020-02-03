Gabe Castano Splits 18.9 as Penn State Downs Villanova

PENN STATE V. VILLANOVA

January 31, 2020

University Park, PA

SCY

Results

WOMEN’S MEET

Scores

Penn State 167.5, Villanova 93.5

Marie Schobel won twice as the Penn State women downed Villanova on Friday.

Schobel, a backstroker, was first 25.10 to lead off the medley relay to a win. She posted a 53.73 to win the 100 back, the only finisher under 55 seconds, before going 1:58.63 as the only 200 backstroker under two minutes.

Maddie Cooke had a couple of stand-out sprint performances on Friday. First, she split a 22.02 to anchor the medley relay, which also got a 27.63 breast split from Carly Hart and a 23.44 fly leg from Maddie Hart.

Abbie Amdor, Brooke Matthias and Carly Hart all put forth double-win efforts. Amdor was 1:50.51 in the 200 free and then 51.34 in the 100 free, Matthias swept the fly events (56.00/2:02.86), and Hart took the breast races (1:02.11/2:16.47).

MEN’S MEET

Scores

Penn State 180, Villanova 79

Gabe Castano put up several big swims as the Nittany Lion men cruised over Villanova. First, he was the 200 medley relay anchor, splitting a huge 18.95 as Penn State clocked a 1:27.90. No other anchor was even under 20 seconds.

Individually, Castano swept the sprints, going 19.64 in the 50 and 44.05 in the 100. Finally, leading off the 200 free relay, Castano was a touch quicker than his individual 50, going 19.56. Will Roberson was 19.64 on the third leg as they won in 1:19.72.

A junior, Castano did not race with Penn State the first semester. Friday’s performances in the 50 were his first under 20 since 2019 NCAAs, where he went 19.21 to miss out on the B-final by a hundredth. Further, this was the first time Castano has been under 20 seconds at a non-championship style meet. He was third in the 50 free at B1Gs last year.

Hayden Harlow picked up two big wins, taking the 100 breast (54.74) and the 200 IM (1:47.88). Harlow has never done the 100 breast at a post-season championship meet, and his 54.74 from Friday was a lifetime best.