Torri Huske Clocks Personal Best 1:52.42 200 IM, Now #4 Freshman All-Time

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 IM

NCAA Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin , Stanford (2018)

, Stanford (2018) Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin , Stanford (2018)

, Stanford (2018) Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:52.26 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)

NCAA A Cut: 1:53.66

NCAA B Cut: 1:59.94

Top 3:

Stanford freshman Torri Huske won her first individual Pac-12 title tonight in Federal Way, taking the 200 IM in a decisive victory over Cal’s Izzy Ivey. Huske, a Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympian, chipped 0.40 seconds off her personal best with the swim, and remains the #3 swimmer in the NCAA this season with the performance. She stands behind only UVA’s Kate Douglass (1:52.21) and Alex Walsh (1:52.38) this season. Coincidentally, Douglass and Walsh were the duo that represented the U.S. in the LCM 200 IM in Tokyo this past summer, where Walsh won Silver and Douglass Bronze.

Huske is now also the 4th-fastest freshman of all-time in the 200 IM, behind only Douglass, Walsh, and former Stanford Cardinal Ella Eastin. Douglass is the fastest freshman all-time in the event, having swum a 1:51.36 during her first year with Virginia. Last year, Walsh swam a 1:51.53 as a freshman, and Ella Eastin clocked a 1:51.65 as freshman back in 2016.

Huske, whose best stroke is butterfly, takes the race out as fast as anyone we’ve seen. The difference between her and the 3 girls she’s behind on the all-time freshman performers list is that all 3 are faster on breaststroke, and a little faster on freestyle in their IMs. If Huske is going to challenge Walsh for the NCAA title next month, she’s going to do it through improving the back half of her race.