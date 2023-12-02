Torri Huske Bouncing Back From “Rough Summer” with Promising Swims in Greensboro

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
- Finals: 6 PM (ET)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream Info
3 months into her gap year from Stanford (while still training in Palo Alto) and Torri Huske is already seeing the payoff. After going lifetime bests in the 200 IM and 50 free last night in Greensboro, Huske took the win tonight in the 100 fly, touching in a new meet record of 56.21. After a busy spring of 2023 that saw Huske fall behind in recovery and affect her end-of-summer performances, the time off from school seems to be helping the 2020 Olympian in the pool.
Anyone know how her and Claire’s relationship is? Looked awkward on the awards podium.
When Claire left it seemed sweet per the Instagram comment Torri did on her post. The comment made it seem like they were good friends.