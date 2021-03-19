Top 16 Seeds Maxine Parker, Peyton Palsha Scratch Day 3 Prelims At NCAAs

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A pair of swimmers seeded in scoring position have scratched out of their respective events for Day 3 prelims at the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships.

Georgia freshman Maxine Parker has dropped the 200 free as the 14th seed, and Arkansas senior Peyton Palsha has scratched the 400 IM as the 15th seed.

Parker, who swam her entry time of 1:44.71 (a personal best) at the SECs last month, split 1:45.11 on Georgia’s fifth-place finishing 800 free relay, and also competed in tonight’s 50 free consolation final. She still has the 100 free left on her individual schedule, along with several relay swims.

Palsha also swam a best time in the event she’s scratching at SECs, having gone 4:08.02 in the prelims before placing fifth in the final (4:08.42). The 21-year-old finished 17th in the 500 free prelims on Thursday, adding more than four seconds on her entry time, and only has the Saturday’s 1650 free left on her schedule.

USC freshman Anicka Delgado (35th, 100 fly) and NC State sophomore Heather Maccausland (36th, 100 breast) both scratched out of their events for the second straight day.

Stanford junior Allie Raab has dropped the 200 free as the 23rd seed, opting to focus on the 100 breaststroke (ranked 10th), and two others — Ella Kirschke (400 IM) and Megan Glass (100 fly) — have scratched those events in favor of the 200 free.

Tennessee senior Emily Sykes is notably out of both of her scheduled events (400 IM, 100 breast).

