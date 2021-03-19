SCSC Breaststroker/IMer Allen Chang Commits to Pitzer (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Santa Clara Swim Club’s Allen Chang has committed to Division III Pitzer College for this coming fall. He’s a senior at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, Calif.

I’m so excited to announce that I will be committing to Pitzer College! I’m so happy right now and I want to thank my teammates, friends, coaches, and just anyone who was able to make me smile! The team, coaches, and the academics were all just a nice fit for me and I can’t wait to start swimming and studying there! #Pitzer2025

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 59.40

200 breast – 2:04.49

200 fly – 1:53.62

200 IM – 1:54.65

400 IM – 3:59.72

The last high school championships Chang competed in were the 2019 CIF Central Coast Section Champs, where he made the 500 free B-final and finished 15th overall. In February 2020, shortly before the pandemic began, Chang clocked lifetime bests in the 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly and 400 IM.

Pitzer’s athletic teams train and compete with Pomona College, in the Claremont College consortium.

Pomona-Pitzer finished just 14 points behind rivals Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at the 2020 SCIAC Championships. At that meet, Chang would’ve been an A-finalist in the 400 IM, 200 breast and 200 fly.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.