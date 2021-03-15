Todd DeSorbo Offers Insight on Event Lineup, UVA Team Goals Before NCAAs

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results

With the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships on the horizon, University of Virginia head coach Todd Desorbo sat down with the media to preview the meet. We asked about UVA’s event lineup choices for 2 of their more versatile stars, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh. For both swimmers, DeSorbo said the event choices came down to what they wanted to swim and what events excited them the most. Douglass will be taking on the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free while Walsh will swim the 200 IM, 200 free, and 200 breast.

DeSorbo also emphasized the importance of his team staying loose and having fun while not forcing good swims. DeSorbo recalled that at the 2020 ACCs, the 200 medley relay squad had a year-long goal of breaking the US Open record in the 200 medley relay, but with the weight of that goal on their shoulders all year, the squad fell short of that time at the championships. This year, DeSorbo told the same squad to simply relax and have fun, and they ended up breaking the US Open record.