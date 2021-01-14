Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

University of Virginia Head Swim Coach; Dive Coach In COVID-19 Protocols

Comments: 3
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith

January 14th, 2021

University of Virginia associate head coach Tyler Fenwick will serve as the team’s acting head coach for this weekend’s dual meet against in-state rivals Virginia Tech. The move comes after head coach Todd DeSorbo and head diving coach Drew Livingston entered COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for infections.

All positive tests were reported to the Blue Ridge Health District (formerly Thomas Jefferson Health District) of the Virginia Department of Health and UVA Student Health.

As part of the COVID-19 protocols, they will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are resolving plus 24-hours fever free (whichever is longer). Everyone who tests positive in the Virginia athletics department receives a medical evaluation before they are cleared to resume daily sports participation.

Known close contacts of those who test positive, as determined by the Virginia Department of Health, will also be asked to self-quarantine. Those without symptoms can end quarantine after day 10 without testing, or after day seven with a negative diagnostic or rapid test performed on or after the fifth day following exposure.

During the competition seasons, Virginia athletics teams follow the Atlantic Coast Conference’s testing protocols.

The school declined to comment as to whether any student-athletes are considered “close contacts” and isolating. DeSorbo says that he’s not currently experiencing any symptoms and is looking forward to rejoining his team after clearing the protocols.

Last season, the Virginia women rolled Virginia Tech 188-111, while the Virginia Tech men won a tighter meet 158-141. This weekend’s competition will begin on Saturday at 11AM in Charlottesville. Live results are available here; live video is available here.

Water boy
32 minutes ago

Bye bye uva

Huh
Reply to  Water boy
30 seconds ago

Where are they going?

Bruh
14 minutes ago

That’s not very hoo hype
WAHOO 🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶

