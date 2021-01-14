Friday’s Auburn-Alabama Swim Meet Cancelled after Positive Coronavirus Tests

A dual meet scheduled for Friday between the University of Alabama and in-state rivals Auburn has been canceled. Alabama says that the decision is the result of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine of student-athletes among the Auburn program.

As has been the case across the sports landscape since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States 10 months ago, collegiate swimming & diving schedules are in a constant state of flux as schools try to react to positive tests, COVID-19 protocols, and new government regulations.

Besides this meet, the University of Wisconsin has withdrawn from its scheduled tri meet this weekend against Iowa and Nebraska “out of an abundance of caution” after a reported positive test within the program.

The state of Alabama, where both Auburn and the University of Alabama are located, has seen a daily average of 78 confirmed cases/100,000 population of coronavirus infection over the last 7 days. That ranks the state 16th-worst in the country in that time period.

Their 1.84 daily deaths/100,000 population is 2nd-most in the country over the last week, behind only Arizona.

Over the last week, Tuscaloosa County, where the University of Alabama is located, is doing better than the state average, with 66 cases/100,000 residents, and trending lower. Lee County, home to Auburn, is doing worse than the state average with 88 cases/100,000 residents, and trending higher.

SwimSwam has asked Auburn for information on the scale of the positive tests within the team, but as of publishing has not received a response.

Alabama’s next scheduled meet is January 22 on the road against Georgia Tech. That is the last meet currently listed on their schedule for this season ahead of February’s SEC Championship meets.

Auburn has remaining meets scheduled against Florida State on January 20 and the University of Florida on January 23.