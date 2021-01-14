Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Conference Competition to Begin this Weekend

The Pac-12 is slated to begin its official in-conference swimming & diving competition this weekend with Washington State is hosting Utah on the 15th. This month will mark the first official meets of the season for several Pac-12 programs, while several others had a meet late in the fall.

The Arizona Wildcats have already competed this semester, attending an invite with UNLV last weekend, and Stanford and Cal faced off in a couple unofficial dual meets in the fall. That being said, Washington State vs Utah will be the first official Pac-12 dual of the season. Notably, Stanford and Cal will be facing off again in official men’s and women’s dual meets in February.

Arizona State made the decision to redshirt its entire swimming & diving roster for the 2020-2021 season, meaning they will not be competing in any official NCAA competitions this semester, however, the rest of the Pac-12 programs are participating this season.

The Pac-12 Championships are set in their typical calendar weekends, with the women’s championship and diving championship set for February 24-27, and the men’s championship March 3-6.

Here is the Pac-12 meet schedule broken down by week:

*It should be noted that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, these schedules aren’t necessarily locked in stone, and could be subject to change as the dates approach.

Week One: 1/11-1/17

1/15: Utah @Washington State (women’s dual)

1/15-16: Fresno State @UCLA

1/16-17: UCLA Diving Invite

Week Two: 1/18-1/25

1/22-23: Arizona, UCLA @ USC

1/23: Colorado Mesa @ Utah

1/23: Washington State @ Seattle (women’s dual)

Week Three: 1/26-2/1

1/29: Idaho @ Washington State (women’s dual)

1/30: USC @ Stanford

1/30: BYU @ Utah

Week Four: 2/2-2/7

No meets scheduled currently

Week Five: 2/8-2/14

2/12: UCLA @ USC (women’s dual)

2/13: Utah @USC

2/13: Stanford @ Cal (women’s dual)

Week Six: 2/15-2/21