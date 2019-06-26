Tickets on Sale Now for USA Swimming National Championships in Palo Alto

The USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships are coming to Avery Aquatic Center in Palo Alto, California, from July 31 to August 4. Daily ticket packages are on sale now. Adult tickets cost $45 while youth/senior tickets are available for $35. Ticket prices are set to increase on July 1.

Prices are up from 2018, when fans could purchase full day tickets for $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors. All-session tickets, which are not available for the 2019 event, were $60 for adults last year and $48 for students and seniors.

Tickets for the meet can be purchased here.

More than 1,200 athletes will participate in 35 events across the five-day event. Action begins daily at 9a .m. PT and finals will be contested each night at 5 p.m. PT.

The meet follows the World University Games (July 4-10 in Naples, Italy) and FINA World Championships (July 12-18 in Gwangju, South Korea) and sets the table for the Pan American Games (Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru) and World Junior Championships (Aug. 20-25 in Budapest, Hungary). The National Championships will offer a preview of the 2020 Olympic Team Trials, which are slated 11 months later, beginning June 21 in Omaha, Nebraska.

A handful of current U.S. National team members have earned their spots in more than 10 events. On the women’s side, Alex Walsh has punched her ticket into 16 events, followed by Ella Eastin (12) and Brooke Forde (11). On the men’s side, Carson Foster (15), Andrew Seliskar (12) and Michael Andrew (10), could also appear in 10 or more events.

Due to the congested schedule, it is unknown which Team USA stars will participate in the 2019 Nationals, but anything can happen as evidenced by the results a year ago. At the 2018 Nationals, Kathleen Baker notched a world record time in the 100 back and Ryan Murphy clocked an American record in the 50 back among several record-breaking performances on the week.