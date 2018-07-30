Relive all the Record-breaking Swims from 2018 U.S. Nationals (Videos)

2018 U.S. National Championships
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Below we have compiled the videos of all the record-breaking races from 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The rest of the races, as well as interviews and other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Event 1 – Women’s 200 Fly
- S. Open 2:05.87 – 07/25/2018 Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldog Swim Club)
- LC Nationals 2:05.87 – 07/25/2018 Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldog Swim Club)
Event 3 – Women’s 100 Free
- S. Open 52.54 – 07/25/2018 Simone Manuel (Stanford Swimming)
- LC Nationals 52.54 – 07/25/2018 Simone Manuel (Stanford Swimming)
Event 13 – Women’s 50 Fly
- LC Nationals 25.48 – 07/26/2018 Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics)
Event 14 – Men’s 50 Fly
- LC Nationals 22.93 – 07/26/2018 Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club)
Event 18 – Men’s 100 Fly
- S. National Age Group 15-16 Boys 52.48 – 07/27/2018 Gianluca Urlando (DART)
Event 19 – Women’s 50 Breast
- S. Open 29.62 – 06/10/2018 Lilly King (Indiana)
Event 20 – Men’s 50 Breast
- S. Open 26.84 – 07/27/2018 Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club)
- LC Nationals 26.84 – 07/27/2018 Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club)
Event 21 – Women’s 50 Back
- American 27.43 – 04/14/2018 Olivia Smoliga (ABSC)
- S. Open 27.43 – 04/14/2018 Olivia Smoliga (ABSC)
Event 22 – Men’s 50 Back
- American 24.24 – 07/27/2018 Ryan Murphy (California Aquatics)
- S. Open 24.24 – 07/27/2018 Ryan Murphy (California Aquatics)
- LC Nationals 24.24 – 07/27/2018 Ryan Murphy (California Aquatics)
Event 27 – Women’s 100 Back
- World 58.00 – 07/28/2018 Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)
- American 58.00 – 07/28/2018 Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)
- S. Open 58.00 – 07/28/2018 Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)
- LC Nationals 58.00 – 07/28/2018 Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)
- Jr World 58.83 – 07/28/2018 Regan Smith (Riptide)
- S. National Age Group 15-16 Girls 58.83 – 07/28/2018 Regan Smith (Riptide)
Event 30 – Women’s 200 IM
- S. Open 2:08.32 – 07/29/2018 Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)
- LC Nationals 2:08.32 – 07/29/2018 Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)
Event 31 – Men’s 200 IM
- S. National Age Group 15-16 Boys 1:59.45 – 07/29/2018 Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays)
Event 32 – Men’s 800 Free
- S. Open 7:44.57 – 07/29/2018 Zane Grothe (Mission Viejo Nadadores)
- LC Nationals 7:44.57 – 07/29/2018 Zane Grothe (Mission Viejo Nadadores)
Event 33 – Women’s 50 Free
- S. Open 24.10 07/29/2018 Simone Manuel (Stanford Swimming)
- LC Nationals 24.10 07/29/2018 Simone Manuel (Stanford Swimming)
