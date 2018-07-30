Relive all the Record-breaking Swims from 2018 U.S. Nationals (Videos)

2018 U.S. National Championships

Below we have compiled the videos of all the record-breaking races from 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The rest of the races, as well as interviews and other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Event 1 – Women’s 200 Fly

  • S. Open 2:05.87 – 07/25/2018 Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldog Swim Club)
  • LC Nationals 2:05.87 – 07/25/2018 Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldog Swim Club)

Event 3 – Women’s 100 Free

  • S. Open 52.54 – 07/25/2018 Simone Manuel (Stanford Swimming)
  • LC Nationals 52.54 – 07/25/2018 Simone Manuel (Stanford Swimming)

Event 13 – Women’s 50 Fly

  • LC Nationals 25.48 – 07/26/2018 Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics)

Event 14 – Men’s 50 Fly

Event 18 – Men’s 100 Fly

Event 19 – Women’s 50 Breast

  • S. Open 29.62 – 06/10/2018 Lilly King (Indiana)

Event 20 – Men’s 50 Breast

Event 21 – Women’s 50 Back

Event 22 – Men’s 50 Back

  • American 24.24 – 07/27/2018 Ryan Murphy (California Aquatics)
  • S. Open 24.24 – 07/27/2018 Ryan Murphy (California Aquatics)
  • LC Nationals 24.24 – 07/27/2018 Ryan Murphy (California Aquatics)

Event 27 – Women’s 100 Back

Event 30 – Women’s 200 IM

Event 31 – Men’s 200 IM

  • S. National Age Group 15-16 Boys 1:59.45 – 07/29/2018 Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays)

Event 32 – Men’s 800 Free

  • S. Open 7:44.57 – 07/29/2018 Zane Grothe (Mission Viejo Nadadores)
  • LC Nationals 7:44.57 – 07/29/2018 Zane Grothe (Mission Viejo Nadadores)

Event 33 – Women’s 50 Free

 

