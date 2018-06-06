Ticket Prices for 2018 U.S. Nationals Plummet by Almost 30%

Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 USA Swimming National Championships, which will also serve as the qualifier for both this summer’s Pan Pac Championships, and in confluence with the results of Pan Pacs as the selection meet for the 2019 World Championships.

All session general admission tickets to the 6 days (11 sessions) of the meet will run $60 for adults, and $48 for students or seniors. Single-session prelims tickets run from $10 for general admission and $15 for “premium” seating; finals single session tickets are the same price, with various discounts for students and seniors. The finals session also has a special option: “Rowdy” tickets, which aren’t described on the website.

Premium seats are in the first 3 rows at the start end of the pool.

Finally, full-day tickets can be purchased for $15 for GA and $20 for premium, with a $5-per-day discount for students and seniors.

These tickets are comparatively cheaper than the tickets for the USA Swimming College Challenge in the fall, where adults were paying $52 for a two-session package for the National-Team vs. College-All-Stars showdown.

The tickets are also cheaper, generally, than last year’s National Championship meet in Indianapolis. There, even early-purchasers paid $85 for an all-sessions general admission ticket purchased online. Those prices rose to $95 as the meet came closer, with full-day general admission tickets costing $18.

The most easily-comparable ticket price, the all-session general admission tickets for adults, have dropped by almost 30% from last year’s national championships.