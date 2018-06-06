South Carolina Lands Commitment From Swim Atlanta’s Emma Alexander

Emma Alexander of Sugar Hill, GA has given her verbal commitment to Head Coach McGee Moody and the University of South Carolina for 2019-2020.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of South Carolina! Thank you to my coaches, family, and teammates for helping me get to where I am today! Can’t WAIT to be apart of such a amazing team! #spursup”

Alexander represents Swim Atlanta at the club level. On the national scene, she has finished as high as 7th in the 200 free at the 2016 Speedo East Winter Junior Championships in Columbus, OH.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.62

100 free – 50.74

200 free – 1:47.61

500 free – 4:52.77

100 back – 55.31

200 back – 1:58.79

Alexander is poised to make an impact immediately when she steps on campus in Columbia in the fall of 2019. Her best time in the 200 back would have ranked 3rd on the South Carolina roster last season. In addition, Alexander’s 200 free would have ranked 4th, 100 back – 4th, 50 free – 4th, and 100 free – 5th.

