Thomas Heilman Wins Two Events on Final Night of Richmond Super Sectional

2023 RICHMOND SUPER SECTIONAL

Richmond, VA

May 18-21, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2023 EZ LC Speedo Super Sectional”

Although most sectional meets are held at the end of July, a Super Sectional is occurring in Richmond. This allows all swimmers from the Eastern Zone with qualifying times to participate.

Highlighting the final night in Richmond was Thomas Heilman. Heilman picked up his first win of the night in the 100 freestyle touching in a final time of 50.05. That was a season best for Heilman as he swam a 50.27 at Pro Swim-Westmont a month ago. That also was his fastest in-season time in the event ever. Heilman finished ahead of Lucas Bureau who touched in a 50.76, about half a second off of his best. 16 year old Joshua Howat was third in a 51.51, a personal best time.

Heilman went on to win the next event, the 200 IM as he touched in a 2:03.32. That was a personal best time by over a second as his previous best stood at a 2:04.61 which he swam in Westmont. NC State commit Simon Bermudez was second in a 2:05.91 and Owen Hoban was third in a 2:10.10.

Winning the 1500 freestyle was 15 year old Nathan Szobota in a 15:54.99. Szobota swept the distance free races at the meet as he also won the 400 and 800 frees earlier in the meet. Finishing behind Szobota was Bryce Rohr who swam a 15:56.75. Coming in third was Brady Begin who touched in a 16:00.89.

16 year old Kenneth Barnicle won the men’s 200 back by almost a full two seconds as he touched in a 2:03.48, a best time by half a second. JT Schmid and Ben Ackerly were second as they both touched the wall in a 2:05.31.

Highlighting the final night on the women’s side was 16 year old Leah Shackley who swam a personal best in the 200 back as she touched in a 2:08.42. Shackley swam a 2:08.65 at the beginning of the month. She has dropped almost six seconds in the event in the last year. Shackley sits as the third fastest American in the event so far this season as only Regan Smith and Claire Curzan have been faster.

Emily Thompson finished behind Shackley in a 2:14.76, a best time by half a second. 15 year old Virginia Hinds was third in a 2:17.80.

Erin Gemmell picked up another win on the final night as she swam a 55.01 in the 100 free. Gemmell has a best time of 54.13 in the event. Anna Moesch was second in a 55.25, and Lauren West was third in a 57.78.

16 year old Elle Scott won the 200 IM in a 2:17.82 earning the win over Camille Spink who touched in a 2:18.12. 15 year old Caroline Agee was third in a 2:20.29, a best by over four seconds.

Andrea Dworak won the 800 free in commanding fashion as she touched in a 8:57.77, a huge best time as her previous best was a 9:51.53 from 2019. She was the only one under the 9 minute mark as Claire Stuhlmacher was second in a 9:02.19. Lauren Tucker rounded out the top 3 in a 9:06.86.