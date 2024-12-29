Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Most-Read SwimSwam Articles of 2024

Sophie Kaufman
by Sophie Kaufman 0

December 29th, 2024 News

2024 was an Olympic year, and the Olympics are swimming’s biggest stage. It’s unsurprising, then, that many of the most-read SwimSwam articles of the year were related to the Games. While the major concern in the lead-up to the start of the Olympics in Paris—and as it turns out, during the Games—was the cleanliness of the Seine, SwimSwam’s most-read article of the year was about a different Paris controversy: the depth of the La Defense competition pool.

The Olympic pool was built at 2.15 meters, deeper than the minimum standard but more shallow than current World Aquatics recommendations and the depth of the pools where many senior international meets have been held in recent years. SwimSwam’s article ran before the Olympic swimming schedule began, and the discourse on the topic only got more heated as the competition began; there were no world records set through the first four days of competition and a few shockingly slow Olympic finals. However, swimmers will tell you that when you’re racing for gold, the time doesn’t matter—it’s all about getting your hand on the wall first. Ultimately, Pan Zhanle snapped the world record drought by smashing the men’s 100 freestyle mark in 46.40.

Of course, the shallow pool was far from the only highly clicked headline from the Olympics. After news broke in April that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ, a banned substance, stories about drug tests at the Games garnered a lot of attention, like when Leon Marchand missed a morning drug test after a tester error.

Other highly read pieces from the Games include Brazilian swimmer Anna Carolina Viera getting sent home from the Games, Adam Peaty opining “there’s no point in winning if you’re not winning fair,” after China’s win in the men’s 4×100 medley relay, the Swedish team’s Olympic caps getting scrutinized by officials, U.S. swimmers testing positive for COVID-19, Alex Walsh getting disqualified from the 200 IM Olympic final, and the Olympic village running out of food. One theme throughout this list is that the most highly read pieces aren’t about specific Olympic swims, but rather the hot-button issues of the Games.

The one NCAA piece of news that made the top 50 most-read articles in this Olympic-heavy year was Owen Lloyd getting disqualified for his post-race celebration at the ACC Championships.

Top 50 Most-Read SwimSwam Articles of 2024

1 Paris Swimming Pool Depth Raises First Concerns Of 2024 Olympic Games News
2 {UPDATE} World Aquatics Denies That Chinese 800 Free Relay Has Been DQ’ed News
3 Michael Phelps’ Son Destroys the Field in His First-Ever Swimming Race News
4 Brazilian Swimmer Ana Carolina Viera Sent Home From Olympics, Gabriel Santos Also Disciplined News
5 Leon Marchand Misses Early Morning Drug Test At the Olympics After Testers Make an Error News
6 15 Swimming Workouts for Every Type of Swimmer and Goal Other
7 Adam Peaty After China’s Relay Win, “There’s No Point Winning If You’re Not Winning Fair” News
8 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Recap
9 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap Recap
10 ACC Champion Owen Lloyd Disqualified for His Post-Race Celebration News
11 China’s Pan Zhanle Calls Out Kyle Chalmers, Jack Alexy After Breaking World Record in 100 Free News
12 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Recap
13 How Many Non-Americans, Who Trained In the U.S., Won Olympic Swimming Medals? News
14 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap Recap
15 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
16 Swedish Swimmers’ Team Caps Scrutinized by Olympic Officials Ahead of 100 Butterfly News
17 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Recap
18 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
19 World Junior Record Holder Viktoria Gunes Suspended Two Years for Whereabouts Failures News
20 2024 Olympics: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
21 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Recap
22 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 5 Finals Live Recap Recap
23 Aussie Zac Stubblety-Cook Reportedly Considering Podium Protest Against Qin Haiyang News
24 U.S. Olympic Swimmers David Johnston, Luke Whitlock Test Positive for COVID-19 in Paris News
25 5 Swim Workouts for Beginners Other
26 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap Recap
27 Alex Walsh Gets Disqualified From 200 IM Final After Initially Winning Bronze News
28 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Recap
29 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Recap
30 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap Recap
31 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 7 Finals Live Recap Recap
32 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Recap
33 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 6 Finals Live Recap Recap
34 Atleti In Fuga Dal Villaggio Olimpico Vanno In Hotel, Monasteri E Rifugi Alpini Italian
35 7 Best Strength Training Exercises for Swimmers Other
36 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
37 Paris 2024 Olympic Village Runs Out Of Food; Teams Bring In Emergency Chefs News
38 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 8 Finals Live Recap Recap
39 Tempi Limite Criteria Nazionali Giovanili 2024 Italian
40 10 Dryland Workouts for Swimmers Other
41 Thomas Ceccon Will Move To Australia Or USA To Find New Motivation News
42 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 8 Finals Live Recap Recap
43 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 6 Finals Live Recap Recap
44 NBC Announces Olympic Trials TV Schedule With Live Finals On NBC And Prelims On Peacock News
45 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 9 Finals Live Recap Recap
46 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 7 Finals Live Recap Recap
47 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Recap
48 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap Recap
49 Qin Haiyang Says Drug Tests Are an American & European Plot After Testers Interrupt His Sleep News
50 Caeleb Dressel Moves Up Gold Medal Ranks With A Finals Race He Didn’t Swim, T-2nd Most Golds News

