The Hungry Swimmer: Sweet Potato Snack

by Ari Meyer 0

October 11th, 2024 Hungry Swimmer

Finding a satiating pre-practice meal can be tough, especially when anticipating a hard-hitting practice. This sweet potato snack is the perfect meal, light, nutritious, and satisfying!

INGREDIENTS 

  • 1 Sweet potato
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • ½ avocado
  • 1 garlic clove (chopped)
  • Lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Paprika
  • Pepper

LET’S COOK! 

SWEET POTATO 

  • Preheat oven or air fryer to 425
  • Wash and cut sweet potato into two halves
  • Lather sweet potato in coconut oil on all sides
  • Season the sweet potato with paprika, salt, and pepper
  • Place in the air fryer/oven for 25-30 minutes, until it’s fork tender

AVOCADO SPREAD 

  • Place ½ avocado, chopped garlic clove, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a bowl – Using a fork, mash contents together
  • Top on fork tender sweet potato

ENJOY!!

