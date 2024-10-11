The Hungry Swimmer: Sweet Potato Snack

Finding a satiating pre-practice meal can be tough, especially when anticipating a hard-hitting practice. This sweet potato snack is the perfect meal, light, nutritious, and satisfying!

INGREDIENTS

1 Sweet potato

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp coconut oil ½ avocado

1 garlic clove (chopped)

Lemon juice

Salt

Paprika

Pepper

LET’S COOK!

SWEET POTATO

Preheat oven or air fryer to 425

Wash and cut sweet potato into two halves

Lather sweet potato in coconut oil on all sides

Season the sweet potato with paprika, salt, and pepper

Place in the air fryer/oven for 25-30 minutes, until it’s fork tender

AVOCADO SPREAD

Place ½ avocado, chopped garlic clove, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a bowl – Using a fork, mash contents together

Top on fork tender sweet potato

ENJOY!!

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!