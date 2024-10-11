The Hungry Swimmer: Sweet Potato Snack

Finding a satiating pre-practice meal can be tough, especially when anticipating a hard-hitting practice. This sweet potato snack is the perfect meal, light, nutritious, and satisfying!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Sweet potato
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- ½ avocado
- 1 garlic clove (chopped)
- Lemon juice
- Salt
- Paprika
- Pepper
LET’S COOK!
SWEET POTATO
- Preheat oven or air fryer to 425
- Wash and cut sweet potato into two halves
- Lather sweet potato in coconut oil on all sides
- Season the sweet potato with paprika, salt, and pepper
- Place in the air fryer/oven for 25-30 minutes, until it’s fork tender
AVOCADO SPREAD
- Place ½ avocado, chopped garlic clove, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a bowl – Using a fork, mash contents together
- Top on fork tender sweet potato
ENJOY!!
