U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Announces Board of Directors Updates

Courtesy: USOPC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has confirmed updates to the composition of its Board of Directors.

Gene Sykes, board chair, will transition from his role as elected independent director to an International Olympic Committee member following his election to the IOC in July of this year. He will continue to serve as chair of the USOPC board.

Allyson Felix, elected to the IOC Athletes’ Commission through an athlete vote held during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, also joins the USOPC board as an IOC member.

In keeping with the Olympic Charter and the USOPC Bylaws, all American members of the IOC are automatically granted seats on the USOPC Board, meaning Sykes and Felix will join current IOC members Anita DeFrantz and David Haggerty as well as International Paralympic Committee Governing Board member Muffy Davis.

Three members of the USOPC Board have had their terms renewed by their respective constituencies. These include at-large athlete-elected representative Donna De Varona; National Governing Body representative Dexter Paine; and athlete representative Daria Schneider. All begin their second four-year terms officially on January 1, 2025.

Dr. Cheri Blauwet, independent director, will complete her maximum second four-year term on the board at the end of 2024.

“It has been a privilege to serve on the USOPC board,” said Blauwet. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together over my time on the board, and excited to see the group continue to evolve with strong leaders committed to serving Team USA athletes.”

The USOPC is actively reviewing candidates to fill the two independent director seats previously held by Blauwet and Sykes, with plans to announce new members by the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, John Naber, at-large athlete-elected director, has made the decision to step down early, creating an opportunity for another retired athlete to see out the end of the term ending in 2026.

The USOPC board of directors includes three representatives each from the Team USA Athletes’ Commission and National Governing Bodies Council (NGBC), two at-large athletes seats as well as five independent board members and American members of the IOC and members of the IPC Governing Board.

Sarah Hirshland, USOPC CEO, serves as a non-voting member of the board.

For more information on the USOPC and member bios, visit: USOPC Board of Directors