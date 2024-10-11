South Carolina Opens Season At Home Friday, Hosting Georgia & Vanderbilt

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina swimming and diving starts its 2024-25 campaign Fri., Oct. 11, at Carolina Natatorium, hosting SEC rivals Georgia and Vanderbilt. The tri-meet will start at 4 p.m. with free admission. Live results will be available on the subscription-based Meet Mobile platform.

On the women’s side, the Gamecocks welcome back four NCAA qualifiers from last season in juniors Jordan Agliano, Meaghan Harnish and Amy Riordan as well as senior and SEC silver medalist Greta Pelzek. Pelzek set a pair of school records last season, topping the Gamecock charts in the 100 and 200 butterfly and earned All-SEC Second Team recognition. Riordan etched her name in the Gamecock record book three times, setting program records in the 200 freestyle in addition to the 100 and 200 backstroke.

The women’s diving corps welcomes back senior Sophie Verzyl for 2024-25. The SEC silver medalist focused on training for the Olympics last season and, after finishing fifth at the U.S. Trials and earning a spot on the USA Diving Tier 1 High Performance Squad, the Columbia is back to lead the Gamecock divers.

On the men’s side, program record holders Linus Kahl and Michael Laitarovsky are back for their senior seasons. Laitarovsky is primed to return to his 2023 All-SEC form in his last college campaign. Sophomore Connor Fry returns to build on his NCAA qualifying season in 2023-24. Another SEC award winner Raymond Prosinski is set to carry momentum from his SEC All-Freshman selection last season into his sophomore campaign.

Max Spencer headlines the men’s divers following his NCAA Championships appearance last season. Junior Charley Bayer and sophomore Tyler Hoard solidify the group for the Gamecocks.

Georgia enters the 2024-25 season after its men’s team claimed 11th in the NCAA Championships and third in the SEC Championships last season. The Bulldog women claimed 13th at NCAA and fifth at SEC. Vanderbilt competes in women’s swimming only and is coming off a loss to Tulane in its season opener two weeks ago.