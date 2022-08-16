The Hungry Swimmer: Lemon Blueberry Bread

I think we can all agree that in the middle of late summer, fruit is one of the best and most refreshing snacks. You know what they say… It’s nature’s candy!

When it comes to sweets, there are two different kinds of people. The chocolate lovers and the fruity extravagants. I like to think I lie in the middle of the two, but if I had to choose which one I resonate with more, I would say the fruity side. This week, I got creative in the kitchen and now have a new recipe to share. I present to you, lemon blueberry bread!

This recipe is the perfect combination of tart, sweet, moist, and bright flavors.

Finished with an optional lemon glaze to give you that lemony kick! This quick and easy lemon blueberry bread not only makes for a great dessert, but serves as a great snack or side to your breakfast! Personally, this and a cup of coffee in the morning is irresistible.

By adding one cup of blueberries to this recipe, it contains 24% of an individual’s recommended daily intake of vitamin C. In addition to this, they’re packed with fiber, manganese, vitamin K, and potassium. I made my bread with fresh blueberries, but frozen work just as well. Fun fact… blueberries are considered a superfood. I encourage you to incorporate them into your eating habits!

As a swimmer, it’s always nice to have some kind of dessert waiting for you at home after a challenging practice or week of practices. Switch it up and try my new treat!

As always, if you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99! I would love to see your end result and what you think!

Ingredients:

⅓ cup melted butter

1 cup white sugar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 large eggs

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Dash of salt

½ cup milk

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 cup frozen or fresh blueberries

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Grease an 8×4 inch pan with butter or non-stick spray. In a medium mixing bowl, combine butter, 1 cup of sugar, lemon juice and eggs. In a small mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the small mixing bowl with wet ingredients into the medium mixing bowl with dry ingredients. Slowly incorporate milk while mixing the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Fold in blueberries and lemon zest. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan. Bake for one hour. Use a toothpick to ensure the bread is baked all the way.

*Optional: if you want a drizzle, try combining ¼ cup sugar with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. If it is too thick, add water until you reach desired consistency!

Storage:

Store in the fridge for 3-5 days in an airtight container. This bread also freezes well if you are looking to make batches or have it simply last longer.