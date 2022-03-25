Texas Put 6 in the 100 Fly ‘A’ Final in 2015, None Would Have Made it this Year

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 FLY

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

Pool Record: Joseph Schooling (TEX): 44.01

Top 8 finishers:

In another display of how fast NCAA swimming has gotten, even just in recent years, it took a 44.78 to qualify for the ‘A’ final this morning. That’s significantly faster than the 45.10 it took to make the ‘A’ final last year. Texas’ Zac Van Zandt was 15th this morning with a 45.07, meaning there were 7 guys who went faster than the time it took to make the ‘A’ final last year.

That’s a big bump in just one year, but we can do one better for you. Texas famously qualified 6 swimmers for the ‘A’ final of the 100 fly back at the 2015 NCAAs. It was an incredible feat to be sure, but what if we told you the 100 fly has gotten so fast in the past 7 years that none of those Longhorns would have made the top 8 this year. That’s right, zero.

Here are the ‘A’ finals qualifiers from prelims of the 100 fly in 2015:

Joseph Schooling led prelims that year with a 45.04. That time would have place Schooling 14th in this morning’s prelims, putting him solidly in the ‘B’ final. This morning, Cal’s Dare Rose placed 16th with a 45.16, meaning the 45.17 Jack Conger put up in 2015 would have put him just out of the ‘B’ final this year.

Incredibly, that means that not only would that famous Texas 100 fly squad not have put anyone in the ‘A’ final this year, they would have put one swimmer in the ‘B’ final, and that’s it.

The depth that has developed in the event is shocking. In 2015, Matt Ellis took 8th in prelims with a 45.92. This morning, that time would have placed him 34th. We can also see how much the sport has developed across the board based off this morning’s results. The 8 swimmers who qualified for the ‘A’ final tonight represent 7 different programs, a far cry from the 3 programs that were represented in the ‘A’ final in 2015.