Texas Men on American Record Relay: “It’s just the start”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

800 free relay

  • NCAA Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08
  • NCAA Meet Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08
  • American Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08
  • US Open Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08
  • Pool Record: Texas (2016): 6:08.03

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Texas: 6:03.89
  2. Georgia: 6:05.59
  3. Stanford: 6:06.83
  4. Cal: 6:06.98
  5. Arizona State: 6:07.32
  6. NC State: 6:08.22
  7. Florida: 6:09.01
  8. Louisville: 6:10.59

The University of Texas dominated the final heat, blasting a new NCAA and American record with a 6:03.89, becoming the first team under 6:05 AND 6:04. Senior Olympian Drew Kibler led off in 1:30.54 and handed to Coby Carrozza who split 1:31.46 in the second leg. Luke Hobson then split 1:30.84 in the third leg and Carson Foster anchored in 1:31.05.

