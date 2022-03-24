Texas Men on American Record Relay: “It’s just the start”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
800 free relay
NCAA Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08 NCAA Meet Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08 American Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08 US Open Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08 Pool Record: Texas (2016): 6:08.03
Top 8 finishers:
- Texas: 6:03.89
- Georgia: 6:05.59
- Stanford: 6:06.83
- Cal: 6:06.98
- Arizona State: 6:07.32
- NC State: 6:08.22
- Florida: 6:09.01
- Louisville: 6:10.59
The University of Texas dominated the final heat, blasting a new NCAA and American record with a 6:03.89, becoming the first team under 6:05 AND 6:04. Senior Olympian Drew Kibler led off in 1:30.54 and handed to Coby Carrozza who split 1:31.46 in the second leg. Luke Hobson then split 1:30.84 in the third leg and Carson Foster anchored in 1:31.05.
Hook’em!!!