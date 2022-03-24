WATCH: Florida, Texas Break NCAA Relay Records On Night One

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 23-26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Live Results

Championship Central

Official Psych Sheets

MEN’S 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA: 1:21.54 – 3/24/2017 Texas (J Shebat, W Licon, J Schooling, B Ringgold)

Meet: 1:21.54 – 3/24/2017 Texas (J Shebat, W Licon, J Schooling, B Ringgold)

American: 1:21.88 – 3/23/2018 California (D Carr, C Hoppe, J Lynch, R Hoffer)

S. Open: 1:21.54 3/24/2017 Texas (J Shebat, W Licon, J Schooling, B Ringgold)

Pool: 1:21.84 2/17/2022 Louisville (M Whyte, E Somov, D Lowe, A Elaraby)

Top 8 finishers:

Florida- 1:21.13 Texas- 1:21.36 Cal/NC State- 1:21.69 —- Alabama- 1:22.04 Arizona State- 1:22.25 Lousville- 1:22.29 Stanford- 1:22.41

In a relay filled with individual and relay records, Florida’s Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, and Will Davis came out on top to break the NCAA and US Open record in a time of 1:21.13. Texas was second with a time of 1:21.36, which was also under the old NCAA and US Open record of 1:21.54.

MEN’S 800 YARD FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08

NCAA Meet Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08

American Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08

US Open Record: Texas (2019): 6:05.08

Pool Record: Texas (2016): 6:08.03

Top 8 finishers:

Texas: 6:03.89 Georgia: 6:05.59 Stanford: 6:06.83 Cal: 6:06.98 Arizona State: 6:07.32 NC State: 6:08.22 Florida: 6:09.01 Louisville: 6:10.59

Although the Longhorns received an initial challenge from Georgia’s Matt Sates and Luca Urlando, they pulled away from the rest of the field in the final 400 as Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, and Carson Foster took down the NCAA, US Open, and American record in a time of 6:03.89.