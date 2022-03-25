Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews Leads 3m Diving Prelims; Texas to Score in B Final

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 23-26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Prelims

NCAA Meet Record: 529.10 – Samuel Dorman, Miami (FL) (2015)

Pool Record: 517.65 – David Dinsmore, Miami (FL) (2017)

Top 16:

Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M – 447.30 Tyler Downs, Purdue – 413.95 Gregory Duncan, Purdue – 413.30 Leonardo Garcia, Florida – 408.20 Andrew Capobianco, Indiana – 407.75 Jonathan Suckow, Columbia – 405.40 Anton Down Jenkins, North Carolina – 404.70 Juan Hernandez, LSU – 395.55 Noah Duperre, Texas – 395.30 Conner Pruitt, Auburn – 388.25 Victor Povzner, Texas A&M – 378.85 Conor Casey, Stanford – 370.65 Lyle Yost, Ohio State – 369.25 Jake Butler, Minnesota – 369.05 Matthew Wade, Tennessee – 368.20 Shangfei Wang, USC – 366.30

Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews, who won the 1-meter diving event on Thursday night, led the preliminary round of 3-meter diving with 447.30 points. He started with a back 2.5 somersault pike with 3.0 degree of difficulty and increased his DD with each dive, culminating in a forward 4.5 somersault tuck in round 6 that earned him 87.40 points.

Defending champion Andrew Capobianco had a disappointing back 3.5 somersault tuck in round 4, but a a 71-point-scoring inward 3.5 somersault tuck in round 5 put him in second place at the start of the final round. Like Mathews, he executed a forward 4.5 somersault tuck in round 6 but was less successful, scoring just 60.80 points and falling to fifth place.

Purdue’s Gregory Duncan scored 78.75 on each of his last two dives to finish in third place for the morning.

After missing out on scoring on the 1-meter board, an event in which he placed second in 2021, Noah Duperre of Texas rebounded to make it into the B-final for 3-meter diving. He jumped to eighth place after a big 75.25-point dive in round 4 (reverse 1.5 somersault 3.5 twist free) but fell to ninth in round 5, where he remained through the final round.

Quentin Henninger of Indiana scored 89.25 points for a reverse 3.5 somersault tuck in the 5th round, but having missed his first dive, he finished round 5 in 30th place. He nailed a reverse 1.5 somersault 3.5 twist free in the last round for 80.50 points but only moved to 21st place.