Tennessee Native Scout Chapin headed to Georgia Southern University (2024)

Scout Chapin of Chattanooga, Tennessee is set to attend Georgia Southern University this fall. Chapin is versatile, excelling in sprint strokes and both IMs. She recently graduated Girls Preparatory School, and swam club for Mccallie GPS Aquatics.

At the 2023 Tennessee State Championships, Chapin lead off Girls Preparatory School’s 400 free relay in 52.33 for a new PB. She also split a 25.42 swimming the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay. In her individual events, she placed 7th in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:06.74 best time, and placed 7th in the 100 back, swimming a 57.29, just .02 off her PB.

Just two weeks later at the Southeastern Short Course Championships in 2023, Chapin swam 3 more personal bests – in the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 free. In the 400 IM, she swam a 4:34.80 in prelims before adding just under a second in finals to swim a 4:35.72. She placed 4th, ultimately dropping 6 seconds from her previous PB of 4:40.38. In the 100 fly, which was a time trial, she swam a 57.48. Then, in the 200 free, she set a PB of 1:55.73 in prelims to qualify for the ‘B’ final, where she placed 13th in 1:56.25.

Best times:

50 free – 24.44

100 free – 52.33

200 free – 1:55.73

100 fly – 57.14

100 back – 57.27

200 IM – 2:06.74

400 IM – 4:34.80

Georgia Southern University is a DI mid-major in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC). This year, the team placed 3rd out of 4 teams. When Chapin arrives on campus, GSU will welcome Morgan McCafferty as the new head coach of the swim & dive program. Chapin has what it takes to make an immediate impact on GSU, as her 100 free, 200 free, 200 IM, and 100 fly would have qualified for the ‘B’ final at 2024 SBC Championships while her 400 IM would have qualified for the championship final.

Moreover, Chapin will be an excellent addition to GSU’s IM group, as her 200 IM would have ranked 3rd compared to the 2023-2024 roster while her 400 IM would have ranked 4th. Chapin will also have the opportunity to contribute to relays, with her 100 free ranking 5th in comparison to this year’s roster and 1 of the girls ahead of her having graduated.

Chapin is set to join Grace Brunk (sprint free), Victoria Kjaerulff (distance free), Sarah Luskus (breast/IM), Alex Pope (sprint free), and Fina Hickmon (sprint free) in GSU’s class of 2028.

