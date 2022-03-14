Team USA Men Down Australia 7-6 To Win Gold At FINA Intercontinental Cup

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Lima, Peru – March 13 – The USA Men’s National Team avenged a loss to Australia earlier in the FINA Intercontinental Cup when it mattered most. Team USA defeated the Aussies 7-6 in the gold medal final earlier today in Peru. Chase Dodd scored three goals and was named MVP of the title bout. Drew Holland recorded 11 saves and was named top goalkeeper of the tournament. A full replay of the match is available below.

The two sides were even to start, level at 2-2 after the first quarter. Team USA took the edge in the second with a 3-2 lead going into halftime. In the third quarter the United States built on their lead outscoring Australia 3-2 to go in front 6-4 after three. Tommy Gruwell put Team USA in front 7-4 early in the fourth quarter and the red, white and blue were able to hold off a final charge from Australia to secure the one goal win.

Team USA did the bulk of their work on natural goals as they went 1/6 on power plays with no penalties attempted. Australia was 4/8 on power plays and 1/1 on penalties.

Scoring

USA 7 (2. 1, 3, 1) C. Dodd 3, T. Gruwell 2, T. Abramson 1, S. Rhodes 1

AUS 6 (2, 0, 2, 2) L. Pavillard 3, B. Edwards 1, N. Power 1, A. Grgurevic 1

Saves – USA – D. Holland 11 – AUS – N. Porter 7

6×5 – USA – 1/6 – AUS – 4/8

Penalties – USA – 0/0 – AUS 1/1