TCU Names Rob Zamorano as Assistant Swimming Coach

TCU’s head coach James Winchester has added Rob Zamorano as assistant coach to the program. Zamorano comes from Florida State, where he worked as a volunteer assistant coach.

Zamorano will be replacing Jean Bray who has taken a private sector job as a recruiter with engineering firm Burns & McDonnell.

Zamorano graduated from Barton College in 2020 as a Division II swimmer and double major in exercise science and psychology. He remains the program’s second-fastest swimmer in the 1000 and 1650 freestyles and third-fastest in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Zamorano also contributed to winning two conference titles at the 2019 and 2020 Conference Carolinas Championships. Both titles were the program’s first in history.

Florida State’s head coach Neal Studd brought Zamorano onto the program’s coaching staff at the beginning of the 2021-2022 season. This opportunity was Zamorano’s introduction to his college coaching career. Along with his position on the Florida State swim team, Zamorano joined Club Seminole – a USA Swimming team of Florida State athletes looking to compete at summer meets – owned by Studd.

TCU’s swim team is led by head coach Winchester and associate head coach Scott Goodrich. There will now be three assistant coaches, with the other two being Alice McCall (who is also the men’s recruiting coordinator) and Carolyn Meier. Other staff members of the TCU Swimming & Diving program are head diving coach Anthony Crowder, graduate assistant diving coach Kaitlyn Beaver, and graduate assistant coach Claire Rasmus.

TCU belongs to the Big 12 Conference. At the 2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships, the women’s team placed 3rd out of 5 teams while the men’s team placed 2nd out of 3 teams.

One of TCU’s best performances at the 2022 Big 12 Championships came from diver David Ekdahl. He became the first TCU diver to earn an individual conference title since the program joined the Big 12 in 2012. He won the 1-meter dive here and placed 24th in the 3-meter at the Division I NCAA Championships.

The men’s team also sent breaststroker Janis Silins and diver Alec Hubbard to the 2022 NCAA Championships. This was the first time the men’s swimming and diving teams made an NCAA appearance since 2014.