Tate Jackson Drops a Full Second to 41.42 for Big 12 100 Free Record

2018 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)
- NCAA Qualifying
This morning in prelims, Texas junior Tate Jackson cut a full second off his personal best 100 free time to take the Big 12 Conference, Big 12 meet, and Texas team 100 freestyle records.
His 41.42 this morning was an insane drop from his relay leadoff personal best of 42.40 from Big 12s last year. It also outdid Olympian Jimmy Feigen‘s 2009 conference and Texas team record of 41.49, while blowing Dave Walters‘s Big 12 meet record of 41.92 out of the water. This morning, Jackson had a reaction time of .68, and splits of 19.91 and 21.51.
Jackson’s swim today was also the second-fastest swim by an NCAA swimmer this season, which blasts him into the medal conversation for next month’s NCAA DI National Championships. Only Caeleb Dressel has been faster, with his 40.87 from last week’s SECs.
Top NCAA Men’s 100 Freestylers (2017-2018)
- Caeleb Dressel, Florida: 40.87 (2018 SECs)
- Tate Jackson, Texas: 41.42 (2018 Big 12s)
- Zach Apple, Auburn: 41.64 (2018 SECs)
- Justin Ress, NC State: 41.74 (2018 ACCs)
- Peter Holoda, Auburn: 41.78 (2018 SECs)
- Brett Ringgold, Texas: 41.89 (2018 Big 12s) / Blake Pieroni, IU: 41.89 (2018 B1G)
Jackson will try to hold off his teammate Brett Ringgold, who was 41.89 this morning, for the Big 12 Championship title tonight.
48.9 last summer… this one’s been coming for a while.
Great one/two sprinter punch with Brett. Tate is racking up some A final times
Seven of eight returning from last year’s A-final. Plus Haas, Apple, Jackson, Holoda, Hoffer, Howard, Ress. There could be multiple guys who go 41 in prelims next month and still end up in the B-final.