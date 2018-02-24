2018 Men’s Ivy League Championships: Day 4 Up/Mid/Downs

2018 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Ups/Mids/Downs

Note: does not include distance free, diving, or relays.

While most of the stories coming out of the Ivy League Championships have focused on the performances of Harvard’s Dean Farris, an exciting three-way race for third place has been brewing among Columbia, Penn, and Yale since Day 1. Things took an unexpected turn last night when Penn’s medley relay was DQ’d and the Quakers fell out of contention for the third step of the podium. At the conclusion of Friday night’s swimming, team scores stood as follows:

Harvard University 1090 Princeton University 869 Yale University 730 Columbia University 718.5 University of Pennsylvania 671.5 Cornell University 551 Dartmouth College 392

Columbia led Saturday prelims with eight A finalists, three B finalists, and three C finalists. Penn was next with 6, 5, and 2; Harvard had 7, 3 and 1. (Harvard also has 4 A finalists in diving, while Columbia and Princeton each have 2).

Overall Day Four

Team Up Mid Down Columbia 8 3 3 Cornell 2 6 7 Dartmouth 0 1 10 Harvard 7 3 1 Penn 6 5 2 Princeton 5 4 3 Yale 4 10 1

200 Back

Team Up Mid Down Columbia 2 1 0 Cornell 1 0 3 Dartmouth 0 0 1 Harvard 3 1 0 Penn 2 1 0 Princeton 0 2 1 Yale 0 3 0

100 Free

Team Up Mid Down Columbia 1 2 0 Cornell 0 1 3 Dartmouth 0 0 3 Harvard 2 2 1 Penn 1 1 1 Princeton 2 1 0 Yale 2 1 0

200 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Columbia 3 0 2 Cornell 1 2 1 Dartmouth 0 0 2 Harvard 1 0 0 Penn 2 1 1 Princeton 0 1 2 Yale 1 4 0

200 Fly