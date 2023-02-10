SwimSwam Pulse: Less Than 30% Believe Caeleb Dressel Wins An Individual Title In Fukuoka

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Question: Will Caeleb Dressel be an individual world champion in 2023?

RESULTS

No – 53.1%

53.1% Yes – 29.8%

29.8% Undecided – 17.1%

We’re now approaching the eight-month mark since Caeleb Dressel‘s shocking and abrupt departure from the 2022 World Championships, and there’s no still no clarity on whether or not he plans to return to competition in 2023.

There are about four and a half months until the U.S. National Championships—the qualifying meet for this year’s World Championships—get underway in Indianapolis on June 27, so he has time, but the clock is ticking and it’s left many in the sport wondering if we’ll see the dominant sprinter back in the pool anytime soon.

Sparked by our recent Top 100 For 2023 rankings, where Dressel fell from first last year down to seventh, we asked readers if they believe the 26-year-old will win an individual world title this year.

Dressel has won an incredible 15 gold and two silver medals at the World Aquatics Championships dating back to 2017, having amassed a record-tying seven gold in Budapest, eight total medals in Gwangju, and then last year in Budapest, despite leaving midway through (and before the final of any of his three primary events), he still won a pair of golds in the 50 fly and 400 free relay.

More than half of the votes, 53.1 percent, said no, Dressel won’t win an individual title this year.

There was a point where he was the massive favorite for gold in three of the four events in which he races at Worlds, with Kyle Chalmers being his lone real challenger in the 100 free. That’s changed in a big way, as David Popovici is the new man to beat in the 100 free (along with Chalmers), while Kristof Milak makes Dressel’s path to 100 fly victory a tough one.

In the 50 free and 50 fly, Dressel at or near his best would still be a big favorite to win, though fans aren’t bullish that will come to fruition this year.

For what it’s worth, despite not completing his World Championship schedule, Dressel still ranked first in the world in the 50 free (21.29), 50 fly (22.57) and 100 fly (50.01) last year.

Just under 30 percent of voters believe Dressel will win an individual title this year, while just over 17 percent remain undecided for the time being—perhaps indicating that if he is competing, they think he will, but there’s not sure whether or not he’ll be suiting up.

