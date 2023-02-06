SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Full Men’s Rankings

With our Top 100 For 2023 series wrapping up, it’s time to revisit the rankings as we look ahead to a fast year of swimming.

We’ve already seen some jaw-dropping performances this year, namely from Leon Marchand and Kate Douglass in the NCAA, which should set the tone for some big-time swims throughout the year on the international stage.

It was a three-horse race for the top men’s spot with the European trio of Marchand, Kristof Milak and David Popovici all coming off phenomenal years.

Ultimately, it was Milak who moved to #1 after ranking fifth last year, while Marchand and Popovici both made significant leaps up to #2 and #3, respectively.

See the full lists:

SWIMSWAM’S TOP 100 MEN FOR 2023

Ranking Swimmer Country 2022 Ranking Change 1 Kristof Milak Hungary 5 ↑4 2 Leon Marchand France 48 ↑46 3 David Popovici Romania 20 ↑17 4 Thomas Ceccon Italy 31 ↑27 5 Ryan Murphy USA 9 ↑4 6 Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 8 ↑2 7 Caeleb Dressel USA 1 ↓6 8 Gregorio Paltrinieri Italy 23 ↑15 9 Kyle Chalmers Australia 10 ↑1 10 Carson Foster USA 19 ↑9 11 Zac Stubblety-Cook Australia 15 ↑4 12 Bobby Finke USA 4 ↓8 13 Nicolo Martinenghi Italy 22 ↑9 14 Adam Peaty Great Britain 2 ↓12 15 Shaine Casas USA 71 ↑56 16 Arno Kamminga Netherlands 13 ↓3 17 Nic Fink USA 43 ↑26 18 Duncan Scott Great Britain 7 ↓11 19 Florian Wellbrock Germany 11 ↓8 20 Hwang Sunwoo South Korea 25 ↑5 21 Hunter Armstrong USA 80 ↑59 22 Tom Dean Great Britain 14 ↓8 23 Michael Andrew USA 17 ↓6 24 Lukas Martens Germany NR + 25 Elijah Winnington Australia 28 ↑3 26 Daiya Seto Japan 6 ↓20 27 Maxime Grousset France 70 ↑53 28 Tomoru Honda Japan 36 ↑8 29 Ben Proud Great Britain 52 ↑23 30 Josh Liendo Canada 57 ↑27 31 Mykhailo Romanchuk Ukraine 21 ↓10 32 Noe Ponti Switzerland 26 ↓6 33 Felix Auboeck Austria 53 ↑20 34 Kieran Smith USA 24 ↓10 35 Ahmed Hafnaoui Tunisia 16 ↓19 36 Chase Kalisz USA 27 ↓9 37 Ksawery Masiuk Poland NR + 38 Andrei Minakov Russia 32 ↓6 39 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard France NR + 40 Matt Temple Australia 54 ↑14 41 Pieter Coetze South Africa NR + 42 Isaac Cooper Australia NR + 43 Lewis Burras Great Britain NR + 44 Lewis Clareburt New Zealand 61 ↑17 45 Matt Sates South Africa 44 ↓1 46 Chad Le Clos South Africa 45 ↓1 47 Apostolos Christou Greece NR + 48 Samuel Short Australia NR + 49 Alessandro Miressi Italy 41 ↓8 50 Lorenzo Galossi Italy NR + 51 Pan Zhanle China NR + 52 Antonio Djakovic Switzerland NR + 53 Daniel Wiffen Ireland NR + 54 Guilherme Costa Brazil NR + 55 Jordan Crooks Cayman Islands NR + 56 Ilya Borodin Russia 33 ↓23 57 Luke Greenbank Great Britain 37 ↓20 58 Dylan Carter Trinidad and Tobago NR + 59 James Wilby Great Britain 64 ↑5 60 Drew Kibler USA 98 ↑38 61 Gui Caribe Brazil NR + 62 Alberto Razzetti Italy 47 ↓15 63 Matt Richards Great Britain NR + 64 Ilya Kharun Canada NR + 65 Hubert Kos Hungary 65 – 66 Diogo Ribeiro Portugal NR + 67 Flynn Southam Australia NR + 68 Bruno Fratus Brazil 76 ↑8 69 Yan Zibei China NR + 70 Qin Haiyang China NR + 71 Brendon Smith Australia 34 ↓37 72 Trenton Julian USA 86 ↑14 73 Mewen Tomac France NR + 74 Fernando Scheffer Brazil 39 ↓35 75 Nandor Nemeth Hungary NR + 76 Matt Fallon USA NR + 77 Justin Ress USA NR + 78 Joshua Edwards-Smith Australia NR + 79 Yu Hanaguruma Japan NR + 80 Jacob Whittle Great Britain NR + 81 Jack Cartwright Australia NR + 82 Thomas Neill Australia 78 ↓4 83 Szebasztian Szabo Hungary 69 ↓14 84 Simone Cerasuolo Italy NR + 85 Katsuhiro Matsumoto Japan 68 ↓17 86 Wang Shun China 12 ↓74 87 Sven Schwarz Germany NR + 88 Damien Joly France NR + 89 Jakub Majerski Poland 55 ↓34 90 Lorenzo Mora Italy NR + 91 Gabriel Jett USA NR + 92 Finlay Knox Canada NR + 93 Javier Acevedo Canada NR + 94 Danas Rapsys Lithuania 46 ↓48 95 Kryzsztof Chmielewski Poland 84 ↓11 96 Henrik Christiansen Norway NR + 97 Marco de Tullio Italy NR + 98 Rafael Miroslaw Germany NR + 99 Luke Hobson USA NR + 100 Mack Horton Australia 63 ↓37

Dropping out of the Top 100 (2022 ranking):