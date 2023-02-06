Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Full Men’s Rankings

With our Top 100 For 2023 series wrapping up, it’s time to revisit the rankings as we look ahead to a fast year of swimming.

We’ve already seen some jaw-dropping performances this year, namely from Leon Marchand and Kate Douglass in the NCAA, which should set the tone for some big-time swims throughout the year on the international stage.

It was a three-horse race for the top men’s spot with the European trio of Marchand, Kristof Milak and David Popovici all coming off phenomenal years.

Ultimately, it was Milak who moved to #1 after ranking fifth last year, while Marchand and Popovici both made significant leaps up to #2 and #3, respectively.

See the full lists:

SWIMSWAM’S TOP 100 MEN FOR 2023

Ranking Swimmer Country 2022 Ranking Change
1 Kristof Milak Hungary 5 ↑4
2 Leon Marchand France 48 ↑46
3 David Popovici Romania 20 ↑17
4 Thomas Ceccon Italy 31 ↑27
5 Ryan Murphy USA 9 ↑4
6 Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 8 ↑2
7 Caeleb Dressel USA 1 ↓6
8 Gregorio Paltrinieri Italy 23 ↑15
9 Kyle Chalmers Australia 10 ↑1
10 Carson Foster USA 19 ↑9
11 Zac Stubblety-Cook Australia 15 ↑4
12 Bobby Finke USA 4 ↓8
13 Nicolo Martinenghi Italy 22 ↑9
14 Adam Peaty Great Britain 2 ↓12
15 Shaine Casas USA 71 ↑56
16 Arno Kamminga Netherlands 13 ↓3
17 Nic Fink USA 43 ↑26
18 Duncan Scott Great Britain 7 ↓11
19 Florian Wellbrock Germany 11 ↓8
20 Hwang Sunwoo South Korea 25 ↑5
21 Hunter Armstrong USA 80 ↑59
22 Tom Dean Great Britain 14 ↓8
23 Michael Andrew USA 17 ↓6
24 Lukas Martens Germany NR +
25 Elijah Winnington Australia 28 ↑3
26 Daiya Seto Japan 6 ↓20
27 Maxime Grousset France 70 ↑53
28 Tomoru Honda Japan 36 ↑8
29 Ben Proud Great Britain 52 ↑23
30 Josh Liendo Canada 57 ↑27
31 Mykhailo Romanchuk Ukraine 21 ↓10
32 Noe Ponti Switzerland 26 ↓6
33 Felix Auboeck Austria 53 ↑20
34 Kieran Smith USA 24 ↓10
35 Ahmed Hafnaoui Tunisia 16 ↓19
36 Chase Kalisz USA 27 ↓9
37 Ksawery Masiuk Poland NR +
38 Andrei Minakov Russia 32 ↓6
39 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard France NR +
40 Matt Temple Australia 54 ↑14
41 Pieter Coetze South Africa NR +
42 Isaac Cooper Australia NR +
43 Lewis Burras Great Britain NR +
44 Lewis Clareburt New Zealand 61 ↑17
45 Matt Sates South Africa 44 ↓1
46 Chad Le Clos South Africa 45 ↓1
47 Apostolos Christou Greece NR +
48 Samuel Short Australia NR +
49 Alessandro Miressi Italy 41 ↓8
50 Lorenzo Galossi Italy NR +
51 Pan Zhanle China NR +
52 Antonio Djakovic Switzerland NR +
53 Daniel Wiffen Ireland NR +
54 Guilherme Costa Brazil NR +
55 Jordan Crooks Cayman Islands NR +
56 Ilya Borodin Russia 33 ↓23
57 Luke Greenbank Great Britain 37 ↓20
58 Dylan Carter Trinidad and Tobago NR +
59 James Wilby Great Britain 64 ↑5
60 Drew Kibler USA 98 ↑38
61 Gui Caribe Brazil NR +
62 Alberto Razzetti Italy 47 ↓15
63 Matt Richards Great Britain NR +
64 Ilya Kharun Canada NR +
65 Hubert Kos Hungary 65
66 Diogo Ribeiro Portugal NR +
67 Flynn Southam Australia NR +
68 Bruno Fratus Brazil 76 ↑8
69 Yan Zibei China NR +
70 Qin Haiyang China NR +
71 Brendon Smith Australia 34 ↓37
72 Trenton Julian USA 86 ↑14
73 Mewen Tomac France NR +
74 Fernando Scheffer Brazil 39 ↓35
75 Nandor Nemeth Hungary NR +
76 Matt Fallon USA NR +
77 Justin Ress USA NR +
78 Joshua Edwards-Smith Australia NR +
79 Yu Hanaguruma Japan NR +
80 Jacob Whittle Great Britain NR +
81 Jack Cartwright Australia NR +
82 Thomas Neill Australia 78 ↓4
83 Szebasztian Szabo Hungary 69 ↓14
84 Simone Cerasuolo Italy NR +
85 Katsuhiro Matsumoto Japan 68 ↓17
86 Wang Shun China 12 ↓74
87 Sven Schwarz Germany NR +
88 Damien Joly France NR +
89 Jakub Majerski Poland 55 ↓34
90 Lorenzo Mora Italy NR +
91 Gabriel Jett USA NR +
92 Finlay Knox Canada NR +
93 Javier Acevedo Canada NR +
94 Danas Rapsys Lithuania 46 ↓48
95 Kryzsztof Chmielewski Poland 84 ↓11
96 Henrik Christiansen Norway NR +
97 Marco de Tullio Italy NR +
98 Rafael Miroslaw Germany NR +
99 Luke Hobson USA NR +
100 Mack Horton Australia 63 ↓37

Dropping out of the Top 100 (2022 ranking):

  • #3 Evgeny Rylov
  • #18 Ilya Shyamnovich
  • #29 Shoma Sato
  • #30 Gabriele Detti
  • #5 Jack McLoughlin (retired)
  • #38 Federico Burdisso
  • #40 Jay Litherland
  • #42 Martin Malyutin
  • #49 Luca Urlando
  • #50 Zach Apple
  • #51 Xu Jiayu
  • #56 Josif Miladinov
  • #58 Vladimir Morozov
  • #59 Mitch Larkin
  • #60 Robert Glinta (retired)
  • #62 Jeremy Desplanches
  • #66 Hugo Gonzalez
  • #67 Eddie WANG
  • #72 Max Litchfield
  • #73 Bryce Mefford
  • #74 Zach Harting
  • #75 Blake Pieroni (retired)
  • #77 Florent Manaudou
  • #79 Tamas Kenderesi
  • #81 Radoslaw Kawecki
  • #82 Coleman Stewart
  • #83 Emre Sakci
  • #85 Thom de Boer
  • #87 Ippei Watanabe
  • #88 Tom Shields
  • #89 Tomoe Hvas (retired)
  • #90 Ryan Held
  • #91 Vladislav Grinev
  • #92 James Guy
  • #93 Takeshi Kawamoto
  • #94 Mehdy Metella
  • #95 Nicholas Santos (retired)
  • #96 Andrii Govorov
  • #97 Matti Mattsson
  • #99 Michele Lamberti
  • #100 Christian Diener

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!