SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Full Men’s Rankings

With our Top 100 For 2023 series wrapping up, it’s time to revisit the rankings as we look ahead to a fast year of swimming.
We’ve already seen some jaw-dropping performances this year, namely from Leon Marchand and Kate Douglass in the NCAA, which should set the tone for some big-time swims throughout the year on the international stage.
It was a three-horse race for the top men’s spot with the European trio of Marchand, Kristof Milak and David Popovici all coming off phenomenal years.
Ultimately, it was Milak who moved to #1 after ranking fifth last year, while Marchand and Popovici both made significant leaps up to #2 and #3, respectively.
See the full lists:
SWIMSWAM’S TOP 100 MEN FOR 2023
|Ranking
|Swimmer
|Country
|2022 Ranking
|Change
|1
|Kristof Milak
|Hungary
|5
|↑4
|2
|Leon Marchand
|France
|48
|↑46
|3
|David Popovici
|Romania
|20
|↑17
|4
|Thomas Ceccon
|Italy
|31
|↑27
|5
|Ryan Murphy
|USA
|9
|↑4
|6
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|Russia
|8
|↑2
|7
|Caeleb Dressel
|USA
|1
|↓6
|8
|Gregorio Paltrinieri
|Italy
|23
|↑15
|9
|Kyle Chalmers
|Australia
|10
|↑1
|10
|Carson Foster
|USA
|19
|↑9
|11
|Zac Stubblety-Cook
|Australia
|15
|↑4
|12
|Bobby Finke
|USA
|4
|↓8
|13
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|Italy
|22
|↑9
|14
|Adam Peaty
|Great Britain
|2
|↓12
|15
|Shaine Casas
|USA
|71
|↑56
|16
|Arno Kamminga
|Netherlands
|13
|↓3
|17
|Nic Fink
|USA
|43
|↑26
|18
|Duncan Scott
|Great Britain
|7
|↓11
|19
|Florian Wellbrock
|Germany
|11
|↓8
|20
|Hwang Sunwoo
|South Korea
|25
|↑5
|21
|Hunter Armstrong
|USA
|80
|↑59
|22
|Tom Dean
|Great Britain
|14
|↓8
|23
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|17
|↓6
|24
|Lukas Martens
|Germany
|NR
|+
|25
|Elijah Winnington
|Australia
|28
|↑3
|26
|Daiya Seto
|Japan
|6
|↓20
|27
|Maxime Grousset
|France
|70
|↑53
|28
|Tomoru Honda
|Japan
|36
|↑8
|29
|Ben Proud
|Great Britain
|52
|↑23
|30
|Josh Liendo
|Canada
|57
|↑27
|31
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|Ukraine
|21
|↓10
|32
|Noe Ponti
|Switzerland
|26
|↓6
|33
|Felix Auboeck
|Austria
|53
|↑20
|34
|Kieran Smith
|USA
|24
|↓10
|35
|Ahmed Hafnaoui
|Tunisia
|16
|↓19
|36
|Chase Kalisz
|USA
|27
|↓9
|37
|Ksawery Masiuk
|Poland
|NR
|+
|38
|Andrei Minakov
|Russia
|32
|↓6
|39
|Yohann Ndoye-Brouard
|France
|NR
|+
|40
|Matt Temple
|Australia
|54
|↑14
|41
|Pieter Coetze
|South Africa
|NR
|+
|42
|Isaac Cooper
|Australia
|NR
|+
|43
|Lewis Burras
|Great Britain
|NR
|+
|44
|Lewis Clareburt
|New Zealand
|61
|↑17
|45
|Matt Sates
|South Africa
|44
|↓1
|46
|Chad Le Clos
|South Africa
|45
|↓1
|47
|Apostolos Christou
|Greece
|NR
|+
|48
|Samuel Short
|Australia
|NR
|+
|49
|Alessandro Miressi
|Italy
|41
|↓8
|50
|Lorenzo Galossi
|Italy
|NR
|+
|51
|Pan Zhanle
|China
|NR
|+
|52
|Antonio Djakovic
|Switzerland
|NR
|+
|53
|Daniel Wiffen
|Ireland
|NR
|+
|54
|Guilherme Costa
|Brazil
|NR
|+
|55
|Jordan Crooks
|Cayman Islands
|NR
|+
|56
|Ilya Borodin
|Russia
|33
|↓23
|57
|Luke Greenbank
|Great Britain
|37
|↓20
|58
|Dylan Carter
|Trinidad and Tobago
|NR
|+
|59
|James Wilby
|Great Britain
|64
|↑5
|60
|Drew Kibler
|USA
|98
|↑38
|61
|Gui Caribe
|Brazil
|NR
|+
|62
|Alberto Razzetti
|Italy
|47
|↓15
|63
|Matt Richards
|Great Britain
|NR
|+
|64
|Ilya Kharun
|Canada
|NR
|+
|65
|Hubert Kos
|Hungary
|65
|–
|66
|Diogo Ribeiro
|Portugal
|NR
|+
|67
|Flynn Southam
|Australia
|NR
|+
|68
|Bruno Fratus
|Brazil
|76
|↑8
|69
|Yan Zibei
|China
|NR
|+
|70
|Qin Haiyang
|China
|NR
|+
|71
|Brendon Smith
|Australia
|34
|↓37
|72
|Trenton Julian
|USA
|86
|↑14
|73
|Mewen Tomac
|France
|NR
|+
|74
|Fernando Scheffer
|Brazil
|39
|↓35
|75
|Nandor Nemeth
|Hungary
|NR
|+
|76
|Matt Fallon
|USA
|NR
|+
|77
|Justin Ress
|USA
|NR
|+
|78
|Joshua Edwards-Smith
|Australia
|NR
|+
|79
|Yu Hanaguruma
|Japan
|NR
|+
|80
|Jacob Whittle
|Great Britain
|NR
|+
|81
|Jack Cartwright
|Australia
|NR
|+
|82
|Thomas Neill
|Australia
|78
|↓4
|83
|Szebasztian Szabo
|Hungary
|69
|↓14
|84
|Simone Cerasuolo
|Italy
|NR
|+
|85
|Katsuhiro Matsumoto
|Japan
|68
|↓17
|86
|Wang Shun
|China
|12
|↓74
|87
|Sven Schwarz
|Germany
|NR
|+
|88
|Damien Joly
|France
|NR
|+
|89
|Jakub Majerski
|Poland
|55
|↓34
|90
|Lorenzo Mora
|Italy
|NR
|+
|91
|Gabriel Jett
|USA
|NR
|+
|92
|Finlay Knox
|Canada
|NR
|+
|93
|Javier Acevedo
|Canada
|NR
|+
|94
|Danas Rapsys
|Lithuania
|46
|↓48
|95
|Kryzsztof Chmielewski
|Poland
|84
|↓11
|96
|Henrik Christiansen
|Norway
|NR
|+
|97
|Marco de Tullio
|Italy
|NR
|+
|98
|Rafael Miroslaw
|Germany
|NR
|+
|99
|Luke Hobson
|USA
|NR
|+
|100
|Mack Horton
|Australia
|63
|↓37
Dropping out of the Top 100 (2022 ranking):
- #3 Evgeny Rylov
- #18 Ilya Shyamnovich
- #29 Shoma Sato
- #30 Gabriele Detti
- #5 Jack McLoughlin (retired)
- #38 Federico Burdisso
- #40 Jay Litherland
- #42 Martin Malyutin
- #49 Luca Urlando
- #50 Zach Apple
- #51 Xu Jiayu
- #56 Josif Miladinov
- #58 Vladimir Morozov
- #59 Mitch Larkin
- #60 Robert Glinta (retired)
- #62 Jeremy Desplanches
- #66 Hugo Gonzalez
- #67 Eddie WANG
- #72 Max Litchfield
- #73 Bryce Mefford
- #74 Zach Harting
- #75 Blake Pieroni (retired)
- #77 Florent Manaudou
- #79 Tamas Kenderesi
- #81 Radoslaw Kawecki
- #82 Coleman Stewart
- #83 Emre Sakci
- #85 Thom de Boer
- #87 Ippei Watanabe
- #88 Tom Shields
- #89 Tomoe Hvas (retired)
- #90 Ryan Held
- #91 Vladislav Grinev
- #92 James Guy
- #93 Takeshi Kawamoto
- #94 Mehdy Metella
- #95 Nicholas Santos (retired)
- #96 Andrii Govorov
- #97 Matti Mattsson
- #99 Michele Lamberti
- #100 Christian Diener