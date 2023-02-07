Lezli Sisung Wins Twice As Kansas Defeats Iowa State 174-126

Iowa State vs. Kansas (Women)

February 3-4, 2023

Lawrence, KS

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Final Score: Kansas – 174 Iowa State – 126



The Kansas Jayhawks came out ahead of the Iowa State Cyclones in their final dual meet before the Big 12 Championships. Kansas out-scored Iowa State by 48 points at the end of the two-day competition.

Both teams now turn their attention to the Big 12 Championships, where Kansas was runner-up and Iowa State was 5th last season.

The Jayhawks were led by Lezli Sisung, who secured two individual wins over the course of the weekend. Sisung first won the 100 backstroke in 55.46, beating out Iowa State’s Sophia Goushchina by half a second (56.17). Sisung returned the next day to complete her backstroke sweep, touching the wall first in the 200 back at 2:03.43.

Brigid Gwidt was another strong performer for Kansas. She led a 1-2 Jayhawk finish in the 200 breast, as she clocked a 2:18.66 to beat her teammate Molly Robinson by less than a second (2:19.36). In addition to her 1st place finish, Gwidt also secured two runner-up spots in the 200 fly (2:04.92) and 200 IM (2:05.70).

Robinson also picked up a win of her own in the 100 breaststroke. She touched the wall first at 1:04.28, just three tenths faster than Iowa State’s Gabrielle LePine (1:04.58).

Iowa State’s Brinley Horras led the Cyclones with a distance sweep. Horras clocked a 10:20.83 in the 1000, topping the field by nearly 8 seconds. Her teammates Sydney Jackson (10:28.35) and Maddy Rundell (10:28.52) followed to take the top three spots for the Cyclones. In the 500 free, Horras swam a 5:01.24 to win by less than two seconds over Kansas’ Addi Barnes (5:03.04).

Trinity Kay and Winter Craig also won an individual event apiece for Iowa State. Craig out-touched Gwidt in the 200 fly by three tenths to post a 2:04.61. Kay recorded a 2:05.17 to win the 200 IM, but was also caught in a race with Gwidt who was close behind at 2:05.70.

The Jayhawks won the first relay of the meet, as the team of Sisung (26.15), Robinson (28.83), Lydia Lafferty (24.42), and Keyla Brown (23.71) touched first in the 200 medley relay at 1:43.11.

The following day Iowa State responded as the quartet of Carley Caughron (53.10), Goushchina (52.70), Horras (52.50) and Ashley Bengston (51.79) combined to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:30.09, just 0.05 ahead of Kansas. Iowa State’s victory was largely fueled by Bengston’s split, which was the fastest of the event by half a second.

On the boards, Iowa State’s Joscelyn Buss took 1st on 1-meter with a score of 292.20, while Kansas’ Lize Van Leeuwen grabbed 1st on 3-meter (316.73).

Other Event Winners: