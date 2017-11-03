SwimSwam Pulse: 90% Predict Stanford as NCAA Champs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict this year’s women’s NCAA champions about four months ahead of time.

RESULTS

Question: Who is your preseason pick to win women’s NCAAs?



Stanford – 90.2%

California – 4.5%

Texas A&M – 2.2%

Georgia – 1.7%

Other – 1.4%

90% of SwimSwam voters proved their sanity this week, selecting Stanford to win the 2018 women’s NCAA title.

That would mark back-to-back titles for Stanford, hailed as one of the strongest rosters in college swimming history. The team includes a pair of individual world and Olympic champs (Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel) along with defending NCAA champ Ella Eastin and reigning American record-holder Ally Howe. Added to that is a stellar recruiting class we ranked #1 nationwide this summer.

That 90% figure is a marked departure from our similar poll on the men’s side, in which only 66% of voters picked Texas to win its fourth-straight NCAA title.

California nabbed a little more than 30 votes in all, but still double the number of votes collected by third-place Texas A&M. Georgia only got about 1.7% of total votes.

We only included the top 4 programs from a year ago as options in this poll, and 10 voters selected the “other” category.

