SwimSwam Pulse: 66% Pick Texas As Preseason NCAA Favorites

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the men’s NCAA champions:

RESULTS

Question: Who is your preseason pick to win men’s NCAAs?



Texas – 66.6%

California – 19.6%

Florida – 9.9%

NC State – 3.9%

Two thirds of voters selected the Texas Longhorns as their preseason favorites to win the men’s NCAA title in 2018.

That was far-and-away the biggest margin of votes, with last year’s runners-up Cal taking 19.6% and no other team earning more than 10% of the votes. That’s a pretty resounding vote of support for Texas, especially considering how often team/school pride seems to impact these polls in the face of pure logic. It also should proscribe the Longhorns from using the Bill Simmons “nobody believes in us” technique for the coming season – at least, I guess, unless there continues to be some wonkiness in some of the more dual-meet-oriented polls, though certainly not in the poll that really matters.

It’s also a bit surprising to see the generally-organized NC State fandom fall a bit short here. The Wolfpack only gained a few more than 20 votes in this poll, though some of their more vocal fans have certainly made their presence felt in our comment section.

Cal got almost 20% of the votes, which is a solid margin for a team that was second a year ago and brought in an oustanding recruiting class. And Florida’s hype probably builds mostly from Caeleb Dressel swimming like the most unbeatable man on the planet for the last 12 months, along with some key recruiting and transfer pickups.

