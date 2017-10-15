Anthony Ervin Kneels for National Anthem at Raia Rapida

by Torrey Hart 14

October 15th, 2017 International, News

As the number of athletes kneeling for the national anthem across the sports world increases, Anthony Ervin is a particularly intriguing one to have brought swimming squarely into the debate.

Colin Kaepernick first sat for the anthem during NFL preseason games in early August of 2016, but after speaking with former NFL long-snapper and US Army Green Beret Nate Boyer, switched to kneeling. He first knelt in a regular-season game on August 28th, 2016, then met with the media and cited as his motive ongoing issues regarding police brutality and the oppression of people of color in the United States. He continued to kneel through the 2016-2017 NFL season, with a few other athletes following suit.

Though Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and was never re-signed (in fact, he filed a collusion report against every NFL team today), his movement regained momentum in September when President Trump suggested that players who protest during anthem are un-American and should be fired. Since those comments, athletes from a number of professional sports have decided to kneel.

The action has turned into a national debate over the athletes’ right to peacefully protest, with critics saying that the action is disrespectful to members of the military.

Ervin knelt at Sunday’s 2017 Raia Rapida meet in Brazil, where he anchored Team USA’s mixed 200 medley relay.

Anthony, 36, is the son of Jack Ervin, an American, black Vietnam veteran who opted to join the Marines instead of do jail time after he was wrongly implicated in an act of vandalism, according to Ervin’s autobiography Chasing Water. His mother, Sherry, is of Jewish heritage and is white.

Additionally, his mixed-race ancestor Shadrach Battles fought in numerous Revolutionary War battles, and his great-great-great grandfather William Slaughter fought for the Union in the Civil War.

Ervin was the first black American swimmer to win swimming gold with the 50 free in 2000. Reflecting on his win in Sydney, Ervin told his autobiography co-author Constantine Markides, “I didn’t know a thing about what it was like to be part of the black experience … But now I do. It’s like winning gold and having a bunch of old white people ask you what it’s like to be black. That’s my black experience.”

His demonstration comes about three weeks after Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel. Notably, Maxwell was born in Germany while his father was stationed there with the Army.

Ervin has historically been outspoken in regard to political and social causes, once going as far as to auction off his gold medal on eBay for the benefit of the Tsunami Relief Fund after the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. More recently, he made his stance known after the “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville in August:

As of publishing, Ervin hasn’t made a statement regarding his decision to kneel.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

14 Comments on "Anthony Ervin Kneels for National Anthem at Raia Rapida"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Caeleb Dressel WILL get 7 golds in Tokyo

I don’t understand this stupidity going on.

Vote Up11-26Vote Down Reply
1 hour 27 minutes ago
Swimmer Thieroff

Yeah, saying Caeleb Dressel will get seven golds in the 2020 olympics is pretty stupid… I say six, max.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 8 minutes ago
Swamfanl

Glad to see Ervin protesting police brutality and systemic racism, especially in a sport like swimming which lacks diversity.

Vote Up28-9Vote Down Reply
1 hour 24 minutes ago
cynthiacurran
Colin K liked Castro who jailed and killed people. This is why Cubans came to the US like Pablo Morales parents.. Colin K also liked the cop killer back in the 1970’s that spent her time in Cuba, While cops are not perfect,.the most anti-Cop movement in the US Antifa likes communist leaders like Joseph Stalin, Mao, and so forth. On the Antifa website of Austin Texas there is praise for comrade Stalin. I was shocked that young people are unaware of what Stalin did. Read the Gulag Archipelago by Alexander S. You may think me too conservative but I grew up in the 1970’s when the weathermen underground were praising Mao and plotting to killed cops and blow up… Read more »
Vote Up5-5Vote Down Reply
54 minutes 54 seconds ago
Bay swimmer

Freedom of speech:)💪

Vote Up19-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour 17 minutes ago
wpDiscuz