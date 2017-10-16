16 Year Old Jake Magahey Shatters GA State Records, Goes 8:55 in 1000

16 year old Jake Magahey from SwimAtlanta raced his way to the top of the national rankings and broke 2 Georgia state records on Sunday, October 15th, at the 2017 SE NAC October Open. Magahey’s time of 8:55.33 shattered the previous Georgia Swimming LSC record of 9:08.51 for 15-16 boys, and broke the Open age boys record of 8:55.87. That time ranks #6 all-time for 15-16 boys, and currently ranks first in the nation far any age so far this season. With this swim, Magahey has added his name to a growing list of stunningly fast October swims, namely Mallory Comerford‘s 47.00/1:41 100 and 200 free, and Siobhan Haughey’s 2:08 200 breast and Big Ten record 47.22 100 free at the SMU Classic

How Magahey swam the race is arguably more impressive than the time itself. He negative split the race by a pretty large margin, splitting a 4:29.67 for the first 500, and 4:25.66 for the second 500. Magahey’s best time in the 500 is 4:26.56, so the second half of his 1000 was his fastest 500 ever. His 4:29.67 first 500 split ranks as his 6th fastest 500 ever. The 1000 was Magahey’s 8th and final event of the meet, which was held October 14-15th. His last event on Saturday was the 500 free, where he got 2nd with a 4:35.01.

Here’s Magahey’s splits:

100 SPLIT TOTAL TIME AT SPLIT 51.23 51.23 54.51 1:45.74 55.02 2:40.76 54.61 3:35.37 54.30 4:29.67 53.85 5:23.52 53.78 6:17.30 53.67 7:10.97 53.22 8:04.19 51.14 8:55.33

Magahey’s splitting was excellent, especially for a first 1000 of the season. He descended every 100 split after the 3rd 100, and his last 100 was faster than his first. One observer of the meet said Magahey suited up for the meet. His previous best time was 9:23.88, which he swam in February of 2016.

Here is the new list of 15-16 boys all-time 1000 free: