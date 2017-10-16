Texas Women Continue to Rise Under Capitani (Video Report)

The Texas women’s swimming and diving programs have seen a steady rise since the arrival of head coach Carol Capitani in 2012. The program has continued to improve on NCAA placings, with the exception of 2016 when the program finished 15th. But everyone has trips, as explained below:

In an NCAA landscape that is so dominated by west coast power houses Stanford and Cal, plus throw Capitani’s former residence of Georgia in the mix, and it’s seemingly almost impossible to break into that top tier of NCAA finishers. Yet Capitani has managed to bring the championship mindset with her from Athens and instill it in her Longhorn company.

Since the 2016-2017 season, the team has comprised 100% of girls that Capitani recruited; in a sense, it’s truly “her team” now. That can be seen in her demeanor with the women as well as the women’s demeanor in practice. They are now all fighting for a common goal, a common hope. Whether they make it their or not, they have the belief. And they’re enjoying the journey there.