Siobhan Haughey Breaks Michigan, Big Ten Records in 100 Free

The annual SMU Classic is notorious for producing fast swims in circumstances which don’t necessarily warrant them – October, beginning of the NCAA season, and previously in a pool that was as far from the prototype of ‘fast water’ as it gets.

But as SMU awaits the opening of their new pool, this meet has hopped around and this year used the Westside Aquatic Center – and didn’t lose any of the magic from the old Perkins Natatorium.

Mallory Comerford’s 1:41 in the 200 free was a headliner, and she won the 100 free in 47.00 but another NCAA title contender had a big statement swim at the meet – Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey took 2nd in the 100 free in 47.22, which is an NCAA Automatic Qualifying Time and broke the Michigan school and Big Ten conference records.

When Haughey committed to Michigan from Hong Kong as a World Junior Champion in the fall of 2014, the school record in the 100 free was a 48.55 done by Shannon Shakespeare in 1997 – an ancient record by swimming standards. By the time she’d finished her freshman year, that record was all the way down to 47.71.

As a sophomore last season, she improved that record to 47.39 at the NCAA Championships, and on Saturday in Dallas she dropped that record again.

The old Big Ten Record of 47.24 was set by Wisconsin’s Ivy Martin in 2015 when she was a senior.

Michigan’s All-Time Top 10: