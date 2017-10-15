Dayton Raiders’ Isabella All Announces Her Verbal Commitment to ASU

Isabella All of Dayton, Ohio has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Arizona State University in the fall. The Sun Devils have also received verbal pledges from Abigail Mawae, Brady Estrada, Claire Grover, Lilia Smith, Lizzy Spears, Ruby Martin, and Sheridan Schreiber for the class of 2022.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Arizona State University!!!” I cannot wait to continue my athletic and academic career as a Sun Devil!! Huge thanks to my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have supported me through this journey #ForksUp”

All is a senior at Oakwood High School. She finished 8th in the 200 IM at the 2016 OHSAA Division II Swimming & Diving State Tournament, and was 15th in the 100 fly. She also anchored Dayton Oakwood’s 200 medley relay (6th place) and swam a leg on the 200 free relay (9th).

All swims year-round with Dayton Raiders, where she is a Sectionals, Futures, and NCSA qualifier. Prior to swimming for Dayton Raiders, All was with Springfield Family YMCA. She earned the “Most Dedicated” award for 2015 and the “Rookie of the Year” award for 2014, and was a YNats qualifier for both the Short Course and Long Course National Championships in 2015.

At 2017 NCSA Summer Championship she competed in the 100 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 2:03.71

400 IM – 4:29.82

200 IM – 2:06.79

100 back – 58.79

100 free – 53.78

