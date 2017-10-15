Andrew Holds Strong in Lawrence, But No More PRs to Follow 400y IM

Earlier this weekend at a senior circuit meet in his hometown of Lawrence, Kansas, 100 IM short course world champion Michael Andrew put up a personal best time 3:49.38 in the 400 yard IM. That swim shows a shift in Andrew’s repertoire, as he had been focusing more on the sprint events in recent years.

The remainder of his weekend in Lawrence held strong, with a sweep of his chosen events (as expected). Saturday night, he swam 1:44.31 in the 200 IM and 47.37 in the 100 fly, Sunday morning he was 19.87 in the 50 free, and Sunday night he went 53.70 in the 100 breast.

You can see a comparison between this weekend’s swims and Andrew’s best yard times below:

Personal Best (before 10/14/17) AAAA Senior Circuit 10/14/17-10/15/17 400 IM 3:52.08 (2/2014) 3:49.38 200 IM 1:42.77 (12/2015) 1:44.31 100 fly 46.23 (12/2015) 47.37 50 free 19.24 (12/2015) 19.87 100 breast 51.75 (12/2015) 53.70

Andrew opened his season two weeks ago swimming the 50 free (20.07), 200 free (1:39.85), and 200 back (1:45.28). The 200 backstroke is another event he hasn’t swum in a while – his last race was in yards was in 2014. His best time in that race is 1:43.15.

Andrew won three medals at the 2016 World Short Course Championships, including individual gold in the 100 IM, and is a 10-time World Junior Championships medalist. This summer in Indianapolis he won three individual gold and 2 individual bronze medals at the final international-level junior meet he was eligible for: the World Junior Championships.

