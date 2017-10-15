South Aiken, Eastside Repeat as Team Champions at SCHSL 4A Champs

2017 SCHSL 4A Championships

Saturday, October 14th

USC Natatorium, Columbia, South Carolina

short course yards

Results can be found on MeetMobile (search “2017 SCHSL 4A Championships”)

Team Scores

Women

South Aiken – 256 Eastside – 253 AC Flora – 155 Greenville – 135 Chapin – 126

Men

Eastside – 328.5 South Aiken – 208.5 Chapin – 174 Hilton Head Island – 171 AC Flora – 136

History repeated itself at the 2017 SCHSL 4A Championships on Saturday, October 14th, when the South Aiken HS women and Eastside HS men won team titles. The same thing happened last year, when South Aiken won the women’s team tile, with Eastside coming in 2nd, and Eastside won the men’s team title, with South Aiken coming in 2nd. South Aiken and Eastside have now repeated as team champions after Riverside HS was moved to the new 5A division last season following their 3-peat of titles for both men and women at the 2013-2015 4A Championships. Divisions 3A, 4A, and 5A relate to the size of the schools.

South Aiken’s women edged out Eastside by 3 points, and did so without winning any events. Their 200 medley relay placed 3rd, 200 free relay placed 2nd, and 400 free relay placed 6th. South Aiken was also helped by a handful of top 3 individual races, and many individual scoring swims. Eastside nearly overtook South Aiken in the final event, the 400 free relay, but fell short when they placed 2nd (3:44.25) behind Greenville High School (3:43.01). A win in that event would have been enough for Eastside to claim team titles for both women and men.

Eastside’s men, on the other hand, won the team title by a huge margin over South Aiken (120 points). A large portion of their points came from 2nd place finishes in the 200 medley (1:39.68) and 400 free (3:16.32) relays, as well as a 3rd place finish in the 200 free relay (1:31.43). Joseph Brooks’ win in the 200 IM (1:59.08) and 2nd place finish in the 500 (4:52.42) also helped propel Eastside to their title. South Aiken came in a distant 2nd place despite winning the 200 and 400 free relays.

Event Winners:

Women:

200 medley relay: Eastside, 1:49.48 (Parker, Norwood, Bognar, Harrison)

200 free: Riley Parker (Eastside), 1:54.01

200 IM: Anna Havens Rice (Greenville), 2:03.50

50 free: Sarah Mundy (Berkeley), 24.11

100 fly: Meagan Robins (AC Flora), 57.62

100 free: Sarah Mundy (Berkeley), 52.06

500 free: Hayley Mason (Dreher), 5:03.03

200 free relay: Dreher, 1:41.47 (Cate, Koch, Wachtel, Mason)

100 back: Riley Parker (Eastside), 58.42

100 breast: Anna Havens Rice (Greenville), 1:04.81

400 free relay: Greenville, 3:43.01 (Havens Rice, McNair, Richmond, Hall)

Men: