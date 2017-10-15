Bishop England Girls Win First Team Title At South Carolina 3A Meet

2017 SCHSL 3A Championships

Saturday, October 14th

USC Natatorium, Columbia, South Carolina

short course yards

Results on MeetMobile (search “2017 SCHSL 3A Championships”)

Team Scores

Women

Bishop England – 427.5 May River – 315 Christ Church Episcopal School – 307 Academic Magnet – 301.5 Greenville Tech Charter – 269.5

Men

Saint Joseph’s – 462 Bishop England – 415 Academic Magnet – 389 Christ Church Episcopal School – 333 Waccamaw – 218

The Bishop England High School girls team won the first girls team title in school history on Saturday, October 14th, at the SCHSL 3A Championships. Division 3A is made up of the smallest schools in South Carolina. Last year Bishop England finished a distant 2nd place to Academic Magnet High School, and this year they dominated the girls meet by over 100 points, while Academic Magnet finished 4th. Bishop England’s only win was in the 200 free relay, but their high volume of scoring swims carried them to a team victory.

The Bishop England boys team was the defending champion, but was unseated by St. Joseph’s High School. 2nd place finishes in the 200 medley and free relays, combined with 3 individual wins fueled St. Joseph’s title berth. They had 12 swimmers score points in all.

Addie Laurencelle of Bishop England won both the 50 and 100 free. His winning 50 time of 21.19 would still have won if you factor in the results from 5A and 4A. His 46.77 100 would have placed 2nd if all the divisions were combined. St. Joesph’s Liam Walker won both the 200 IM and 100 Fly. His 200 IM time of 1:57.93 would have tied for 3rd if the other divisions were included.

Event Winners:

Women:

200 medley relay: May River, 1:55.51 (Pangilinan, Orr, Ingram, Janicek)

200 free: Emma Sullivan (Waccamaw), 1:55.65

200 IM: Elizabeth Jensen (Brashier Middle College), 2:08.59

50 free: Anna Peterson (Greenville Tech Charter), 25.17

100 fly: Allie Ingram (May River), 1:01.55

100 free: Anna Peterson (Greenville Tech Charter), 55.61

500 free: Emma Sullivan (Waccamaw), 5:06.91

200 free relay: Bishop England, 1:43.44 (Emovon, Brusse, Kissell, Pizzo)

100 back: Elizabeth Jensen (Brashier Middle College), 59.24

100 breast: Kailee Morgan (Christ Church Episcopal School), 1:07.56

400 free relay: May River, 3:46.82 (Janicek, Ingram, Orr, Pangilinan)

Men:

200 medley relay: Christ Church Episcopal School, 1:39.80 (Bishop, Sanders, DePiero, DiBattista)

200 free: Nathan Depiero (Christ Church Episcopal School), 1:45.46

200 IM: Liam Walker (St. Joseph’s), 1:57.93

50 free: Addie Laurencelle (Bishop England), 21.19

100 fly: Liam Walker (St. Joseph’s), 51.82

100 free: Addie Laurencelle (Bishop England), 46.77

500 free: Silas Crosby (St. Joseph’s), 4:46.65

200 free relay: Bishop England, 1:29.54 (Griffith, Rose, Adams, Laurencelle)

100 back: Nathan Walton (Brookland Cayce), 53.67

100 breast: Ben Hawkins (Mid-Carolina), 1:00.76

400 free relay: Christ Church Episcopal School, 3:18.48 (DiBattista, Melton, Bishop, Depiero)

