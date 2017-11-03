When SwimSwam visited TCU for Practice + Pancakes, we also got to capture some footage with their divers. While in the hot tub, they were kind enough to give us some insight into what it is divers want to see in terms of news and video. They also explained to us what sets diving apart, and admitted that while diving isn’t the most exerting sport physically, mentally it is, in their opinions, unparalleled. They described mental blocks in diving being exceedingly challenging to overcome, and that if/once you are over the mental hurdles, the dives will become exponentially more easy.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 0
November 03rd, 2017 Big 12, College, Diving, News, SwimSwam Video News, Video Interview
- Share DiveDove: TCU Divers Give Insight on What Divers Want to See (Video) on Facebook
- Tweet DiveDove: TCU Divers Give Insight on What Divers Want to See (Video)
- Submit DiveDove: TCU Divers Give Insight on What Divers Want to See (Video) to Reddit
- Share DiveDove: TCU Divers Give Insight on What Divers Want to See (Video) on Pinterest
- Share DiveDove: TCU Divers Give Insight on What Divers Want to See (Video) on LinkedIn
- Share DiveDove: TCU Divers Give Insight on What Divers Want to See (Video) on Google+
About Coleman Hodges
Coleman Hodges
Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …Read More »
More from Coleman Hodges
See All
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!