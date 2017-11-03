DiveDove: TCU Divers Give Insight on What Divers Want to See (Video)

When SwimSwam visited TCU for Practice + Pancakes, we also got to capture some footage with their divers. While in the hot tub, they were kind enough to give us some insight into what it is divers want to see in terms of news and video. They also explained to us what sets diving apart, and admitted that while diving isn’t the most exerting sport physically, mentally it is, in their opinions, unparalleled. They described mental blocks in diving being exceedingly challenging to overcome, and that if/once you are over the mental hurdles, the dives will become exponentially more easy.