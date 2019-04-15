SwimSwam Pulse: 73% Pick Cal As Favorites For 2020 NCAAs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who should be favored to win next year’s men’s NCAA title:

RESULTS

Question: A year out, who is the favorite to win 2020 men’s NCAAs?



California – 73.0%

Texas – 19.4%

Someone else – 7.6%

Almost three-quarters of voters selected California as the favorites to repeat for the men’s NCAA title next year. Cal won this season’s title after a dominant showing, ending a four-year run by the Texas Longhorns.

73% picked Cal compared to just 19.4% for Texas. That’s a massive swing from our pre-NCAA poll less than a month ago in which 44% picked Texas to win in 2019 compared to 43% for Cal. Some of that is the stellar showing by Cal at NCAAs. Perhaps more of it are the big points graduated by Texas (Townley Haas, Tate Jackson & John Shebat among them), plus the expected addition of Hugo Gonzalez to the Cal roster for next season.

On the other hand, 2020 NCAAs may be especially hard to predict a year out, with many potential Olympic redshirts looming. International athletes with Olympic Trial meets close to NCAAs may either take the college season off or train through the postseason, while many swimmers of all nationalities will choose to focus more on long course racing than short course in the year leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

