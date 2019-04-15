Hosszu Rocks Her Fastest 200 Fly Time Of The Season In Stockholm, Sjostrom 52.76 1Free

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM

This is a live recap, therefore, refresh for updates.

After a 4:14.27 400m IM stunner for a new lifetime best yesterday, Germany’s Philip Heintz powered his way to the top of the podium in the men’s 200m IM. Registering a winning time of 1:58.35, Heintz hacked about a second off of his previous season-best of 1:59.45 established just last week in Bergen.

With his performance today, Heintz rockets himself up from 19th to 9th in the season’s world rankings.

Tomoe Hvas of Norway was just of his personal best en route to silver in this men’s 200m IM final tonight, registering a time of 1:59.79 to represent just the 2nd man under 2:00 in the race. Hvas took gold in this event at last year’s Youth Olympic Games in a mark of 1:59.58, so the 18-year-old was within striking distance of that time tonight.

Denmark’s Daniel Skaaning collected bronze in 2:00.69, while Aussie Thomas Fraser-Holmes was relegated to 4th in 2:01.12.

Hungary’s Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu threw down a powerful performance to win the women’s 200m fly tonight ahead of top-seeded Franziska Hentke of Germany. This morning Hentke led Hosszu out of the heats, with the former hitting 2:09.55 to the latter’s 2:10.94.

Switch things around this evening, however, and Hosszu hammered out her best time of the season, clocking 2:07.18 to win by almost a full second. Hentke settled for silver in 2:08.14, while Swede Helena Rosendahl Bach rounded out the top 3 in 2:11.66.

Hentke sits atop the world rankings throne in this event this season with the 2:06.50 she rocked late last year in Tokyo. For Hosszu, the reigning World Championship bronze medalist in this event missed making the Hungarian World Championships team in this race, earning a 3rd place time at Hungarian Nationals of 2:07.81.

Beating her in Debrecen, albeit slightly, were Boglarka Kapas in 2:07.37 and Liliana Szilagyi in 2:07.57. Had Hosszu earned her time tonight in Debrecen, she would have added this 2fly event to her Gwangju line-up.

Hosszu is now ranked 4th in the world in the women’s 200m fly.

The men’s 800m freestyle was simply on-fire, as both Ukranian Mykhailo Romanchuk and German Florian Wellbrock rocked new National Records in a battle to the finish. Romanchuk scored th win in 7:42.49, while Wellbrock touched just over half a second later in 7:43.03.

Romanchuk’s previous NR was held at the 7:42.96 he put down in Glasgow last year at the European Championships. For Wellbrock, he set the German National Record at this same meet last year, earning a time of 7:46.85. Look for more detailed posts on these men’s new national records.

Compared to the aforementioned events, the women’s 100m breast was slightly subdued, with no one getting under the 1:08 threshold. German Anna Elendt took the gold in 1:08.45, holding off Lithuanian Kotryna Teterevkova, who touched just .05 back in 1:08.50 for silver. Finnish swimmer Ida Hulkko took bronze in 1:08.54 in this tight race.

Dipping under the men’s 50m free meet record, as well as the World Championships FINA A cut was Finland’s Ari-Pekka Liukkonen. Liukkonen took the top prize in a time of 22.12, a mark that places him just inside the top 20 performers in the world this season.

Liukkonen clocked 21.96 in the semi-finals of last year’s European Championships, but faded to 7th overall in a final time of 22.11. Tonight’s time is only .01 off of that mark, which bodes well for this veteran headed into Gwangju this summer.

Israeli Meiron Amir Cheruti took silver tonight in 22.23, falling just .01 shy of his own personal best. Poland’s Pawel Juraszek notched 22.29 for bronze tonight.

After a 53.02 stunner of a prelim time in this morning’s 100m free heats, Sweden’s golden girl Sarah Sjostrom proved why she is one of the most dangerous athletes in swimming today by clocking 52.76 for the gold tonight.

Splitting 25.34/27.42, Sjostrom powered her way to the wall ahead of teammate Michelle Coleman, who registered a solid 53.63 time in its own right for silver. Sjostrom’s 52.76 outing ranks her now as the #2 swimmer in the world.

Germany’s Sarah Kohler took the women’s 800m free in 8:25.65, just .34 ahead of Leonie Beck, who touched in 8:25.99. Julia Hassler finished in 8:31.92 for bronze.

Melvin Imoudu of Germany took the men’s 50m breast in 27.45, while Slovenian national record holder clocked 27.50 for silver. Johannes Skagius also landed on the podium, producing 27.62 for bronze.