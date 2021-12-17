SwimSwam Pulse: 56% Think King Shouldn’t Have Been DQed In ISL Final

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if they agreed with the decision to disqualify Lilly King and the Cali Condors in the women’s 400 medley relay during the ISL Final:

RESULTS

Question: Should Lilly King (and therefore the Cali Condors) have been disqualified in the women’s 400 medley relay at the ISL Final?

No – 56.3%

56.3% Yes – 22.7%

22.7% Not sure – 20.9%

The disqualification that ultimately decided the ISL Final was a hotly debated topic following the conclusion of the match two weeks ago.

The Cali Condors were leading the ISL Final, and had initially won the women’s 400 medley relay to open a fairly significant advantage on Energy Standard as the first day of competition was coming to a close.

Then came the DQ, which was on breaststroker Lilly King for a non-simultaneous touch. This resulted in a 50-point swing between the two clubs, and Energy Standard went on to win the championship by just 12 points.

More than half of voters, 56.3 percent, believe that it was a bad call, and that King’s turn shouldn’t have gotten the Condors DQed.

The ISL released the underwater footage of the turn, and several swimmers (including members of different clubs and some not in the ISL) flooded the league’s Instagram post saying the turn looked legal.

However, it is important to note that this is the second time that King has been disqualified for this infraction, with it also happening in the prelims of the 200 breast at the 2019 World Championships.

22.7 percent believed it was the right call, while more than 20 percent aren’t sure either way.

If you slow down the video, it does appear to be a non-simultaneous touch, but it’s hard to distinguish that in real-time. It seems that many people’s issue with the call is that it might be illegal when analyzed in slow motion, but is that level of scrutiny looked at for every questionable call? If it was, it’s hard to believe we wouldn’t have seen more DQs over the course of the season.

