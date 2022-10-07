SwimSwam Pulse: 43.5% Pick MacNeil In Stacked 100 Fly Field At 2023 NCAAs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who they’re picking to win the 100 butterfly at the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships:

Question: Who is your pre/early-season pick to win the women’s 100 fly at the 2023 NCAAs?

RESULTS

We’re only one week into October, and anticipation is already starting to build for the looming matchup in the 100 butterfly at the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships.

The field promises to be the most competitive in history—the four fastest women of all-time will go head-to-head.

There’s reigning Olympic champion and the fastest woman in history, Maggie MacNeil, the defending champion, Kate Douglass, the newly-minted long course world champion and 2022 runner-up, Torri Huske, and rounding out the field is freshman Claire Curzan, who was the American Record holder in the event until Douglass and Huske both went under it at last season’s NCAAs.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Fly (SCY)

Maggie MacNeil, 48.89 – 2021 NCAA Championships Kate Douglass, 49.04 – 2022 NCAA Championships Torri Huske, 49.17 – 2022 NCAA Championships Claire Curzan, 49.24 – 2022 4A NCHSAA State Championships

MacNeil, who is currently using her fifth year of eligibility at LSU after four seasons with Michigan, appeared untouchable in this event coming into last season. When she won the short course world title in the 100 fly last December, the Canadian native became the first woman to hold the Olympic, LC World, SC World and NCAA title in the same event simultaneously.

But at NCAAs, MacNeil wasn’t quite on the record-breaking form she showed the previous season, falling to third in a tight race with Douglass (49.04) and Huske (49.17). Despite it later being revealed that MacNeil fractured her elbow at the meet (unclear if it was before the 100 fly final or not), she was still within 14 one-hundredths of Douglass’ winning time in 49.18 (the fourth-fastest swim ever).

With MacNeil sitting out of the event at the Long Course World Championships in June, Huske broke through, setting a new American Record (55.64) and winning the world title.

MacNeil came back and won gold at the Commonwealth Games later in the summer, and has shown promising form early on in the college season.

As a result, 43.5 percent of readers are picking her to reclaim the NCAA title in 2023.

Huske, entering her sophomore year at Stanford, earned 26.4 percent of votes, well clear of the defending champion Douglass (16.0).

Curzan, entering her freshman year with the Cardinal, followed with 13.7 percent.

The 100 fly is clearly the best event for both MacNeil and Huske, while Douglass and Curzan have a bit more versatility and could be competitive in other events on the Friday of NCAAs, which could’ve played a factor in the poll results. However, it’s pretty clear the 100 fly is the best race for all of them on Day 3—even if they’re facing the fastest women of all-time.

