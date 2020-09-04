SwimSwam Podcast: Norris, Cotter, Weaver, & Ponsler on NC State Commitment

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with NC State’s current class of 2026, including Lance Norris, Michael Cotter, Ryan Weaver, and newly announced Kyle Ponsler. Each once explained what drew them to NC State, their club background, and what they’ve been up to during this quarantine period.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

