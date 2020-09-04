SwimSwam Podcast: Norris, Cotter, Weaver, & Ponsler on NC State Commitment

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
I sat down with NC State’s current class of 2026, including Lance Norris, Michael Cotter, Ryan Weaver, and newly announced Kyle Ponsler. Each once explained what drew them to NC State, their club background, and what they’ve been up to during this quarantine period.
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
RECENT EPISODES
Yay!