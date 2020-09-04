Two-Time Olympic Champion Rebecca Adlington Expecting Second Child In February

Olympic champion and former 800 free world record holder Rebecca Adlington is expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Parsons. The Brit posted the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, pictured with Parsons and 5-year-old daughter Summer. This will be Adlington’s first child with Parsons, with an expected arrival of February 2021.

Adlington had her first child, Summer, in June 2015 with former husband Harry Needs. Adlington and Needs split in 2016, yet continue to co-parent Summer together.

At the 2008 Olympics, Adlington became the first British Olympic gold medalist in swimming after topping the 400-meter free final. She then became the first British swimmer to earn more than one Olympic gold since 1908 after her world record performance in the 800 free. At the 2009 World Championships, Adlington managed a 400 free personal best of 4:00.79, good enough for bronze. A year later, Adlington managed to sweep the 400 and 800 free events at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. At the 2011 World Championships, won the 800 free gold and 400 free silver.

At her final competition, the 2012 Olympics, Adlington took home a pair of bronze medals in the 400 and 800 free. In the 800 free, Adlington was defeated by Katie Ledecky, who broke her 2008 world record one year later at the 2013 World Championships. In 2018, Adlington was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

“Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting. Summer can’t wait, she asks everyday to check my belly to see if it’s growing. Going to be a long wait until the end of feb 🤣🙈!”